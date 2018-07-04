Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC will officially reveal their new home kit for the 2018-19 season later this week with Blues fans able to get their hands on it this weekend.

The shirt was initially unveiled at a meeting of City Fans United (CFU) – the supporters group which owns the club – earlier this year.

It featured blue and white stripes, will be made by Puma and sponsored by MBNA, similar to last season’s shirt.

The kit’s final logo design could be tweaked from the one seen at the CFU meeting in March.

And it will be on sale from noon at the club shop on Saturday, July 7, just a few hours before the Blues take to the pitch at the Swansway Chester Stadium to take on Premier League giants Liverpool FC as the team begins its busy pre-season fixture schedule.

It will also be the first match where newly appointed joint managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson take charge of the Blues.

Fans will be able to buy the kit online in due course, the club has confirmed.