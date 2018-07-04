Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC will begin life back in the National League North with a home clash.

The Blues will face Spennymoor Town at the Swansway Chester Stadium on Saturday, August 4 (3pm kick off) as Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley's reign will get under way in earnest in front of a home crowd.

The first away game of the season comes two days later when the Blues head to Curzon Ashton on Monday, August 6, before a trip to the North East to take on Blyth Spartans on Saturday, August 11.

The rest of August sees the Blues face Kidderminster Harriers at home, FC United of Manchester at home, AFC Telford United away and Hereford at home.

Chester will take on Southport, where ex-Blues boss Jon McCarthy is assistant manager and where Ryan Astles now plays his football, away on Boxing Day and at home on New Year's Day.

An away trip to York City is always one for the diary and that comes on Saturday, October 20, while clashes with Stockport County arrive on December 8 (away) and March 23 (home).

A rival from our early days following reformation, the Blues will take on Chorley at Victory Park on Saturday, September 29, hosting them at the Deva on Saturday, March 30.

Chester finish their campaign at Alfreton Town.

Full 2018/19 fixture list for Chester FC

Sat Aug 4 - Spennymoor Town (H)

Mon Aug 6 - Curzon Ashton (A)

Sat Aug 11 - Blyth Spartans (A)

Tue Aug 14 - Kidderminster Harriers (H)

Sat Aug 18 - FC United Of Manchester (H)

Sat Aug 25 - AFC Telford United (A)

Mon Aug 27 - Hereford (H)

Sat Sep 1 - Guiseley (A)

Sat Sep 8 - Bradford Park Avenue (H)

Sat Sep 15 - Boston United (A)

Sat Sep 22 - Emirates FA Cup 2Q

Sat Sep 29 Chorley (A)

Sat Oct 6 - Emirates FA Cup 3Q

Sat Oct 13 - Nuneaton Borough (H)

Sat Oct 20 - York City (A) Emirates FA Cup 4Q

Sat Oct 27 - Alfreton Town (H)

Tue Oct 30 - Ashton United (H)

Sat Nov 3 - Brackley Town (A)

Sat Nov 10 - Altrincham (H) Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 17 - Leamington (A)

Sat Nov 24 - Buildbase FA Trophy 3Q

Sat Dec 1 - Darlington (H) Emirates FA Cup 2

Sat Dec 8 - Stockport County (A)

Sat Dec 15 - Buildbase FA Trophy 1

Sat Dec 22 - AFC Telford United (H)

Wed Dec 26 - Southport (A)

Sat Dec 29 - Hereford (A)

Tue Jan 1 - Southport (H)

Sat Jan 5 - FC United Of Manchester (A) Emirates FA Cup 3

Sat Jan 12 - Guiseley (H) Buildbase FA Trophy 2

Sat Jan 19 - Curzon Ashton (H)

Sat Jan 26 - Spennymoor Town (A) Emirates FA Cup 4

Sat Feb 2 - Blyth Spartans (H) Buildbase FA Trophy 3

Sat Feb 9 - Kidderminster Harriers (A)

Sat Feb 16 - Boston United (H) Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat Feb 23 - Bradford Park Avenue (A) Buildbase FA Trophy 4

Sat Mar 2 - Altrincham (A)

Sat Mar 9 - Leamington (H)

Sat Mar 16 - Darlington (A) Emirates FA Cup 6/Buildbase FA Trophy Semi(1)

Sat Mar 23 - Stockport County (H) Buildbase FA Trophy Semi-Final(2)

Sat Mar 30 - Chorley (H)

Sat Apr 6 - Nuneaton Borough (A) Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Sat Apr 13 - York City (H)

Sat Apr 20 - Ashton United (A)

Mon Apr 22 - Brackley Town (H)

Sat Apr 27 - Alfreton Town (A)

Sat May 18 - Emirates FA Cup Final

Sun May 19 - Buildbase FA Trophy Final