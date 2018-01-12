Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot was not wrong.

In recent weeks Bignot has warned that teams in and around Chester FC in the table will begin to flex their financial muscle.

And, just 12 days into January, that already seems to be the case.

Solihull and Guiseley splash cash

Team spirit can carry you a long way, of course, and the togetherness Chester have displayed in their last three matches has been hugely encouraging.

And they are going to need more of that - and then some - as it appears their relegation rivals are prepared to buy their way out of trouble.

Third-from-bottom Solihull Moors , who are two points and one place behind the Blues, have signed midfield duo Kyle Storer and Jamey Osborne.

Storer, who once had a spell at Wrexham, had offers to remain in the Football League after being allowed to leave Cheltenham Town.

But the 30-year-old turned down interest from the likes of Morecambe and Stevenage to pen an 18-month contract with Moors.

Osborne joins on a permanent deal from Grimsby Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old was wanted by Chester boss Bignot before he rejoined Solihull on an initial loan.

Moors have also extended the loans of Bristol City goalkeeper Max O'Leary and Coventry City striker Kwame Thomas.

Guiseley have been splashing the cash, too.

The second-from-bottom Lions, who are four points and two places behind the Blues, have paid Wycombe Wanderers an undisclosed fee for Dayle Southwell.

Southwell made a name for himself with a prolific two-season spell at Boston United in the National League North and Paul Cox believes the forward will make a big difference.

Guiseley manager Cox, who is hopeful of extending the loans of Nottingham Forest defender Adam Crookes and Oxford United striker James Roberts, said: "I think we have signed an excellent addition when you look at the fine lines of our recent results.

"You look at the Aldershot game when the game should have been out of sight after we had a lot of chances at 1-0 and the Chester game when we drew at home when we should have won. Even at Eastleigh, where at 1-1, we had two one-on-ones and one effort cleared off the line, we just needed to be a little bit more ruthless."

Basement boys Torquay United , meanwhile, have signed Conrad Balatoni following his release from Falkirk, fellow defender defender Aaron Barnes on loan from Charlton Athletic, and Chesterfield winger Reece Mitchell.

Boost for Hartlepool

Reports earlier this week suggested that Hartlepool United need to find £200,000 by January 25 - two days after they make the trip to Chester - or face the threat of administration and the 10-point deduction that would bring.

The club, which has been up for sale since December 22, has subsequently confirmed that 'if a consortium or a buyer cannot be found in the near future, administration is a very real prospect'.

But Pools do stand to make a tidy sum - believed to be in the region of £50,000-£65,000 - from the sale of 17-year-old striker Connor Simpson to Preston North End.

Hartlepool fans are also doing their bit. They have set up a JustGiving page in an effort to raise the £200,000 needed to pay this month's wages and bills.

At the time of writing they have raised more £26,000, which includes a £2,500 donation by Blackburn Rovers striker - and north-east native - Danny Graham.

Busy at the bottom

Pools are one of the teams just above the drop spots that the Blues will be hoping to rein in.

So, too, are AFC Barrow and Leyton Orient , both of whom have been busy.

Barrow have snapped up Jamaica international winger Chris Humphrey on loan from Bury until the end of the season.

While Orient have signed Norwich City's Gambia international midfielder Ebou Adams, also on loan for the rest of the campaign, and defender Josh Coulson on permanent deal from Cambridge United, for whom he made 244 league appearances over 10 years.

Football League beckons

Two National League players have made the step up to the Football League.

Aldershot Town's Bernard Menshaw has joined Bristol Rovers while Woking have sold fellow winger Joe Ward to Peterborough United. Both deals were undisclosed.

Woking have moved to replace Ward with Anthony Cook from Ebbsfleet United , more of whom now.

Tranmere signing

You will no doubt know that Ebbsfleet are trying to sign James Alabi from Tranmere Rovers .

That deal may not be done quite yet.

But Ebbsfleet have brought in defender Lawrie Wilson following his departure from Port Vale.

Tranmere, meanwhile, have followed the acquisition of goalkeeper Rhys Taylor from AFC Fylde with the loan capture of young Burnley winger Josh Ginnelly.

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon, who handed Ginnelly his senior debut when he was in charge of Shrewsbury Town, said: “He is a talented young player and someone I know well having working with him previously, so I'm excited about working with him again here at Tranmere."

Fylde have extended the loan of midfielder Jason Taylor from Eastleigh , who have confirmed they will be keeping hold of on-loan Bournemouth midfielder Sam Mathews.

Maidstone United have signed Darius Osei following his release from Oldham Athletic while FC Halifax Town have lost fellow frontman Adam Morgan to Sligo Rovers.

Boreham Wood , meanwhile, have taken strikers Michael Folivi and Joe Quigley on loan from Premier League outfits Watford and Bournemouth respectively.