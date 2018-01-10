Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC 's reversal of form, which continued last night with a 1-1 draw at AFC Fylde , means supporters can now start looking up the National League table.

Five points from the last nine on offer has closed the gap on Barrow AFC, Leyton Orient and Gateshead.

But if there is one team that looks like being dragged into trouble, then it is Hartlepool United.

Pools, managed by former Airbus UK Broughton boss Craig Harrison, have lost six of their last eight winless matches.

Their visit to the Swansway Chester Stadium on Tuesday week (January 23) to take on Marcus Bignot's improving side is set to be a crucial one.

But reports from the North East today suggest that an even bigger challenge faces Hartlepool two days after their visit to the Blues.

As it is stated that they must find £200,000 by January 25 in order to pay the players and staff and settle a number of other bills that are also due on that date.

If Pools fail to find the money, it is reported that administrators could be called in .

The club was put up for sale last month after Sage Investments and benefactor John Blackledge announced their funding was coming to an end.

Hartlepool were forced to travel to their 4-2 defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday by train and had to borrow training kit and equipment when they got there .