Former Chester FC striker James Alabi's move from the Tranmere Rovers to Ebbsfleet United is not a done deal.

That was the verdict of Tranmere manager Micky Mellon speaking at his weekly press conference yesterday (Thursday).

Alabi, who is currently on loan at Dover Athletic, watched on from the stands as Ebbslfeet United won 2-1 at Maidstone United on Tuesday.

And after the match Fleet boss Daryl McMahon, whose side lost 1-0 at home to the Blues last weekend, revealed that he was on the verge of signing the England C international.

But Mellon has since said: "It's a wee bit on and off. As we sit here, right at this minute in time, it's not going to happen.

"So until I know anything more concrete than that, that's really all I can say. He's still at Dover and, I don't know, maybe Ebbsfleet have jumped the gun on it before it's actually agreed.

"But I don't know. It's not something I've been dealing with personally. I've heard in the last half an hour that maybe something isn't happening, but that could change just as quickly."

Chester will be monitoring events surrounding Alabi closely.

They have yet to receive a penny for the 23-year-old following his summer switch to Rovers.

Alabi turned down the offer a new deal to stay at the Swansway Chester Stadium after finishing the 2016-17 season as the club's top scorer with 17 goals.

The Blues are entitled to compensation for the former Stoke City and Celtic youngster.

But they have bee unable to strike a deal with Tranmere and are currently in contact with the FA in an effort to speed up the tribunal process.

Alabi's move to Prenton Park has not worked out.

He failed to score in his first nine league appearances for Rovers and in October was allowed to leave on loan for Dover, where he has netted one goal in 10 league games.

Mellon said: "It's difficult to say (why it hasn't worked out). He is a very coveted player at this level. Top teams in the league are after him.

"I think - and I keep saying it - that it's more difficult to play for Tramere than to play against Tranmere. The standards are very high, the crowd are very, very demanding, and if you don't hit the numbers, and the level of performance, or do what your job is, then it's a club that won't really sit and wait for you.

"You have to perform - as all the players here will tell you. You don't get as much opportunity here, game after game after game, to try and ease yourself in.

"You've got to hit the ground running and if you don't do that then it becomes very, very difficult."