Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Solihull Moors will go into their big basement battle at Chester FC on Saturday (3pm) on the back of a 1-0 home win over fellow strugglers Leyton Orient.

And the player who inspired the vital victory has revealed he could have been playing for Chester this weekend - and not Solihull.

Jamey Osborne was named the man of the match on his first appearance since rejoining Solihull on a month's loan from League Two outfit Grimsby Town.

The attacking midfielder scored five goals in 25 games for Moors last season - including one in their 3-0 success at the Swansway Chester Stadium on New Year's Day.

That proved to be Osborne's penultimate match in a Solihull shirt before he signed for Grimsby.

The Mariners were managed by Chester boss Marcus Bignot at the time after he too had made the move from Moors earlier in the campaign.

Osborne made a big impact at Grimsby. However, his hopes of picking up from where he left were curtailed by a knee injury sustained during pre-season training.

Now fully fit, he has been allowed to go back to Solihull on loan by Bignot's replacement in the Mariners hotseat, Russell Slade.

But Osborne has revealed that his former manager did try to sign him for the third time in his career.

(Image: Terry Marland)

The 25-year-old told Moors' official website : "It's (Saturday) another big game.

"I still speak to Marcus as well, he wanted me at Chester but I chose to come closer to home with a couple more games than they have, which was also a bonus.

"Marcus has done a lot for me and it'll be a good game whatever happens. Hopefully we can get the three points and come closer to Chester as well.

"I'm back home for personal reasons and football reasons. Obviously here is for football reasons and I'm here to get fit, play well, enjoy my football and get back to 100% again."

Rock-bottom Solihull are now just two points behind the third-from-bottom Blues after Liam Daly's second-half header ensured life as Orient boss got off to the worst possible start for Justin Edinburgh.

Speaking after his first win charge, new Moors manager Mark Yates said: "It feels great, the lads were tremendous. It was a total 90-minute performance and we should've been four or five up in the first half.

"Sometimes when that happens and you haven't scored it's hard to get going again in the second-half, but we were terrific.

"With better finishing that game could've been anything. We defended when we had to, our keeper's made one good save first half and come and dealt with things when he's had to. We played like a team.

"It was a terrific defensive performance and the front players worked their socks off. They set the tempo for our closing down and our pressing. For a team bottom of the table, we were really good."