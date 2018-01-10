Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC are liaising with the FA to try and find a swift resolution to the James Alabi transfer saga after it was revealed the striker was set to sign for another club, despite the Blues not yet receiving a penny from Tranmere Rovers.

Alabi, Chester’s leading scorer last season with 17 goals, turned down a new deal at the Swansway Chester Stadium in the summer but rejected that offer in favour of a switch to National League rivals Tranmere.

It’s getting on for six months since Alabi signed at Prenton Park in a move that has not worked out for the 23-year-old former Ipswich Town and Stoke City man.

Nine appearances and no goals for Micky Mellon’s side saw him shipped out on loan to Dover Athletic in October, where he netted one goal in 10 games.

But it now seems as if he is on the move again, with Ebbsfleet United set to seal a permanent deal for Alabi in the coming days.

Ebbsfleet boss Daryl McMahon told Kent Online : “He’s the right sort of profile for us so hopefully James will come in and rediscover the form he had last year at Chester and even get better than he has been. I think he’s a real talent.

“He’s a proven player and he’s hungry to do better than what he was last year. He’s not had a great six months at Tranmere and Dover but he wants to kick on again and we’re delighted to have him.

“He played a little bit wide at Dover rather than through the middle but I see him as a striker. I think he’s definitely a No.9 with pace, power and we’ve seen him score goals.

“Hopefully he’ll be an asset for us.”

Chester are currently in contact with the FA to try and speed up the tribunal process having not received anything for Alabi from Tranmere as yet.

The Blues and Tranmere had held discussions earlier in the season to try and avoid a tribunal but no common ground could be found over a transfer fee, with the clubs differing on an appropriate valuation.

Chester are entitled to money for Alabi owing to him being under 24 and having been offered a fresh deal with the Blues, where he enjoyed the best football of his career so far and had his development aided.