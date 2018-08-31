Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have completed the double signing of forward Sean Miller and goalkeeper Connor King.

Miller, 23, came through the ranks in the youth system at the Swansway Chester Stadium and has now rejoined his former club following his release by fellow National League North club Altrincham earlier this summer.

King, 19, meanwhile is a former Burnley stopper and was not offered a professional deal by the Turf Moor club earlier this year after being part of their youth system and left the Premier League side over the summer.

After leaving Chester, where he was given his senior debut by ex-Blues manager Neil Young, Miller joined Welsh Premier League outfit Connah’s Quay Nomads in 2014.

His time at the Deeside Stadium was a positive one and he was named the club’s Player of the Year, the supporters’ Player of the Year and became top scorer in his first season there.

He was also crowned the Welsh Premier League’s Young Player of the Year.

The ex-Blues youngster was subsequently snapped up by former boss Young for the Robins in June 2016, but his time at Moss Lane was disrupted by injuries.

Despite missing several games, he scored 10 goals in his first season with Altrincham and penned a new deal in January 2017, but then was out for several months with further injury and rehabilitation work.

Last campaign, he had loan spells at Colne and Trafford, and was released by current Robins boss Phil Parkinson earlier this summer, meaning he scored 11 times in 37 appearances during his time there.

Blues joint-managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson had been seeking reinforcements in the forward areas of the pitch following Shaun Tuton’s departure to National League North rivals Spennymoor Town .

The former Barnsley striker had been with the Blues on non-contract terms and Jason Ainsley’s side put seven days notice in on the forward, after which they were able to offer him a deal, which he penned earlier this month.

There has also been an administrative issue with the signing of Deane Smalley, as the Blues are waiting to receive international clearance from the Welsh FA to be play the striker .

The 29-year-old spent a brief period on loan at Newport County in 2016 and though he has since played for Ashton United, it is understood that the clearance issue from his time at Newport was not resolved and the Blues must continue to play the waiting game over the striker, nearly four weeks after signing him.

King meanwhile is the third goalkeeper to join the Blues this summer after Grant Shenton and Theo Roberts , the latter of whom has since gone out on loan to Buxton to gain experience and game time.

King joins having been on trial at the Swansway Chester Stadium during pre-season.

Earlier this summer, Burnley academy manager Jonathan Pepper told the club’s website: “Inevitably there are also players leaving us and we hope they have benefitted from their time at Burnley and can go on and enjoy successful careers elsewhere.”

King spent the first half of last season on loan Lancashire side Barnoldswick Town – where Blues midfielder Rhain Hellawell is currently having a spell – and was almost an ever present in the starting XI before returning to his parent club.