Nathan Brown found himself on the scoresheet Ramsbottom United on Bank Holiday Monday as the Chester FC attacking midfielder continued to shine during his loan spell at the Evo-Stik West Division side.

Brown, on loan at Rammy for the next three months, scored a 63rd minute free kick in a 3-1 win at Atherton Collieries, whipping in a set piece from the wing which deceived the Atherton keeper and nestled in the back of the net.

Brown played the full 90 minutes of the game while fellow Academy graduate Alex Downes , also on loan at Ramsbottom from the Blues, came on as an 87th minute substitute in the victory.

Ramsbottom manager Mark Fell said after the game: "He's got loads of quality, young Nathan. He's a good little player and I thought he came to life a bit more when we put him through the middle as well."

Brown and Downes weren't involved in Ramsbottom's FA Cup preliminary round draw with Kidsgrove Athletic on Saturday as the Blues do not wish them to be cup tied.

Chester keeper Theo Roberts kept a clean sheet for Buxton as they earned a 1-0 home win over Hyde United on Monday in the Evo-Stik Premier League.

On Saturday Roberts was between the sticks for Buxton as they drew 1-1 at Workington in the league.

Chester midfielder Rhain Hellawell , on loan at North West Counties League side Barnoldswick Town, was another who did not feature in the FA Cup on Saturday as Barlick were beaten 4-1 at Whitley Bay.

Hellawell started for Barnoldswick on Monday as they claimed a 4-1 win at home to Winsford United.

Academy players Dion Jones and Louis Hayes both featured for Cammell Laird 1907 in a 3-1 loss at home to Wythenshawe Amateurs in the North West Counties League First Division South.

Defender Jones started for Lairds in the defeat while Hayes came on as a second half substitute.