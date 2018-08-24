Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shaun Tuton has completed a move away from Chester FC and signed for National League North rivals Spennymoor Town.

The 26-year-old former Barnsley striker joined the Blues prior to the start of the National League North campaign on non-contract terms after being on trial at the Swansway Chester Stadium over the summer.

He played against his new side for the Blues on the opening day of the season in a goalless draw in which he was named man of the match, as well as featuring in the 3-0 win over Curzon Ashton.

But with Tuton being on non-contract terms with the Blues, Spennymoor were able to put seven days notice in on the striker’s services , after which they were formally able to offer him a deal.

And Jason Ainsley’s side have now confirmed Tuton's signature and he has penned a deal at The Brewery Field.

It is understood that Chester offered Tuton a permanent deal to stay but were unable to match the terms on offer by Spennymoor.

And Tuton has explained why he has made the move to Ainsley’s side.

He told Spennymoor’s YouTube channel: “When I spoke to the gaffer, how they wanted to play is how I play, so it felt right to make that move. It’s nothing to do with Chester or anything like that, but I played against these in the first game of the season, so it made it easier to come to be fair.

“I didn’t know straight away (of any interest). It was obviously rumoured and then I heard from a few people and my agent got in touch saying that they were interested.

“My best position is up top or playing as a front three. I like getting in behind and using pace. That’s how I’ve always played, getting in behind. Don’t get me wrong, I can drop in deep and receive the ball, but it’s been mainly getting in behind and stuff like that.

“I just need to get back playing, to be fair.”

Last week, Blues joint-manager Bernard Morley said the impending loss of Tuton had ‘killed us a little bit’ , but that players have been identified to replace the former FC Halifax Town striker.

Tuton was released by Barnsley in the summer following their relegation from the Championship having spent two seasons at Oakwell, making seven appearances for them in League One during the 2015/16 season.

Prior to moving to Barnsley he enjoyed prolific spells for Buxton and FC Halifax Town but spent time out on loan at Grimsby Town, Barrow and Halifax during his time with the Tykes.