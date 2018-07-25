Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have added young goalkeeper Theo Roberts to their squad.

The 19-year-old has signed a one-year deal at the Swansway Chester Stadium having been released at the end of last season by Wigan Athletic.

Roberts, who will act as back-up to Grant Shenton, is expected to depart the club on loan in order to gain more experience but will be able to be recalled by the club should the need arise.

Roberts came through Wigan's academy and spent time on loan at Atherton Collieries and AFC Fylde last season.

The Blues are also set to add to their outfield options later this afternoon with two new signings set to come through the door after talks with a National League club reached a positive conclusion.