It's just the boost we needed before the derby.

We've spent this week reading about Wrexham signing this player and that player.

But now Chester FC have bolstered their ranks ahead of the eagerly anticipated Lookers Vauxhall Stadium clash.

And, the great thing is, we know the new boy will be able to slot straight into Jon McCarthy's side and do a job.

And who is this player? Well, click here to find out; if you've not been living under a rock that is.

Trialist goes elsewhere

But one player who will not be signing for the Blues is striker Tomi Adeloye.

The trialist scored in the 2-1 friendly loss to a star-studded Liverpool Under-23 team before Christmas.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

But he has not been handed a deal by McCarthy and has now joined neighbours Altrincham.

The police speak

With James Alabi in such fantastic goalscoring form, we doubt Adeloye will be a loss.

And the same would most definitely be said if the draconian 'bubble' restrictions which are imposed on Chester-Wrexham matches were lifted.

And, providing there is no trouble this weekend, that could and should happen, according to North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, and Dragons fan, Arfon Jones.

Click here for Dave Powell's story in full. It's well worth five minutes of your time.

Our Blues reporter has also been in touch with Cheshire Constabulary.

Click here for what Superintendent Luke McDonnell has to say. Again, it's required reading.

Well done Lincoln and Sutton

There was a great deal of reflected non-league pride last night when Lincoln City dumped Championship Ipswich Town out of the FA Cup.

But, as anyone who witnessed the Imps' superb display at the Deva in October would attest, they are very much a Football League team in waiting.

Well done also to Sutton United for their shock victory over AFC Wimbledon.

We agree with Chester goalkeeper Alex Lynch when he says...

Daryl's Mars bar magic

Thanks to Chester FC On This Day for this one.

It's 24 years to the day since Daryl Clare struck to earn the Blues a 1-1 home draw with Barnet.

In front of the Sky cameras, Clare celebrated his equaliser by gobbling a Mars bar, in a retort to boss Mark Wright, who felt his striker was a pound or two overweight.

The famous celebration later made it on to TV's They Think It's All Over but we're struggling to find the footage. If you can, let us know. We'd love to see it again!