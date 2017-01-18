Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have been handed a timely boost ahead of this weekend's derby clash with rivals Wrexham after securing the services of defender Theo Vassell until the end of the season.

Vassell joined the Blues in the summer on loan from League One side Walsall and made 16 National League appearances, scoring once, during his first spell.

He was sidelined from the end of October after picking up a hamstring injury in the 0-0 draw at Macclesfield Town but returned for one final time as a substitute in the New Year's Day 3-0 loss at home to Solihull Moors. His deal expired after the defeat.

But the 20-year-old, who has played at right back for the Blues this season, will be available for selection for Chester boss Jon McCarthy once again after agreeing a youth loan until the end of the campaign.

(Photo: ChesterFC.com)

“We are delighted to have secured Theo until the end of the season," Chester chief executive Mark Maguire told ChesterFC.com

“We have a burgeoning relationship with Walsall and are grateful to them for allowing this to happen.

“Theo’s return strengthens Jon McCarthy’s resources at a crucial time and most importantly brings back a player who fits perfectly into the team spirit that has been developed.”

Chester have enjoyed a strong working relationship with the Saddlers this season, loaning Vassell and goalkeeper Liam Roberts while former assistant manager Ian Sharps made the switch to the Banks's Stadium in November as first team coach.

Vassell, who under the terms of his youth loan is able to turn out for Walsall reserves during his time with Chester, is available for selection for this weekend's clash with the Dragons (3pm).