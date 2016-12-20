Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A much-changed Chester FC side went down to a narrow defeat to a strong Liverpool line-up in a festive friendly.

Eight players with first-team experience took to the field for the Reds including out-of-favour France international Mamadou Sakho, the fit-again Joe Gomez and record-breaker Ben Woodburn, the Chester-born striker who last month became the Premier League club's youngest ever goalscorer .

But that did not stop the Blues from taking a 55th-minute lead thanks to a goal scored by one trialist, Tomi Adeloye, and set up by another, Jamie Morgan.

However, the Reds fought back with a 66th-minute penalty from Wrexham-born captain Harry Wilson and a 74th-minute long-range strike from Cameron Brannagan.

Liam Roberts, one of seven alterations to the Chester side which started Saturday's 2-0 home victory over Aldershot , may feel he could have done better with the winner.

But the on-loan Walsall goalkeeper enjoyed a fine game, saving from Wilson, Juanma Garcia and Brannagan in the first half, and Sheyi Ojo, Jack Dunn and Woodburn in the second.

Johnny Hunt, Sam Hughes, who was being watched by an Aston Villa scout, and Blaine Hudson also made fine blocks to keep Liverpool at bay.

But it was the Blues who went in front when Morgan, who was once on the books of Crewe Alexandra, crossed for former Welling United striker Adeloye to head home.

The linesman on the near side had originally blown for a foul by Morgan. The referee, however, overruled his assistant, and the Reds paid the price for switching off.

Adeloye later stung the hands of Shamal George but it was another trialist, winger Erik Sousa, who made more of an impression in the opening period, showing neat footwork on numerous occasions.

Falling behind stung Liverpool into action and after Wilson brought them level from the spot, Brannagan beat Roberts from 25 yards with a swerving shot which may have taken a deflection.

Chester: Roberts, George (Morgan 46), Hughes (Astles 46), Hudson, Hunt (Horwood 46) Shaw (Lloyd 46), Joyce, Waters, Marsh (Brown 76), Adeloye, Sousa (Crawford 76). Subs not used: Ramsbottom, Chapell, Alabi,

Liverpool: George, Alexander-Arnold, Garcia (Phillips 83), Gomez, Sakho (Whelan 46), Stewart, Wilson, Ejaria, Woodburn, Brannagan (Dunn 83), Ojo (Gomes 78). Sub not used: Atherton.

Attendance: 473.