Police chiefs say they will meet with officials and supporters groups from both Chester FC and Wrexham with a view to ending the 'bubble match' restrictions once and for all.

Saturday sees the Blues take on the Dragons in the derby at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium, with the restrictions imposed for the fourth season running.

The clash has been a 'bubble match' since 2013, with away fans having to travel to the all-ticket encounters via designated coaches and under a police escort.

It's approach has been widely criticised by both sets of supporters and branded as overbearing, with many believing the measures only serve to heighten tension between supporters. It has also been cited as damaging the atmosphere and attendance at the games.

But Cheshire Constabulary chiefs have suggested that the end could be in sight for the controversial measures, raising hopes that the game could return to normal next season.

Superintendent Luke McDonnell, head of uniform operations at Cheshire Constabulary, said: “Our ambition, and the ambition of all those involved in this fixture, is to get to a position where the current policing arrangements are no longer necessary.

“Following this match, an assessment will be made in consultation between ourselves, North Wales Police, Chester FC and Wrexham AFC, along with the supporters groups from both clubs. A decision will then be made on how this fixture is to be policed moving forward in a way that maximises the safety to all those attending the fixtures, as well as the wider community.

“In the meantime, we look forward to another competitive match between the two teams, and good-natured behaviour from all those attending.”

While the game is expected to attract Chester's biggest home attendance of the season, the crowd will be less than it should be for a game with such a long and storied history.

Chester have sold just over 1,000 tickets for the game, adding to their exisiting season ticket holders which number around 1,100. As of yesterday, Wrexham had sold around 600 of their 1,150 allocation.

Fans showed their frustrations at the measures during the reverse fixture, a dull 0-0 draw at the Racecourse back in September, where Blues supporters numbered only 550 for the short trip, some way off the 1,000-plus that travelled to Tranmere Rovers and 700-plus that made the away trips to both Solihull Moors and York City this season.