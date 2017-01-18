Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The much-criticised 'bubble match' restrictions imposed on derby clashes between Chester FC and Wrexham could be nearing an end, according to the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).

Arfon Jones, a long-time critic of the measures which have been in place for the last four seasons, is hopeful that a return to normality can be achieved for next season, should both clubs still be playing in the National League.

Since 2013, Blues and Dragons fans have had to travel by coach under police escort to the ticket-only matches in a bid to stamp out potential crowd trouble between the rival sets of fans, with a heavy police presence both inside and outside the respective grounds.

When Chester host Wrexham this Saturday at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium, the attendance is likely to be smaller than what would normally be expected, with many supporters choosing to vote with their feet and stay away in protest.

(Photo: Ian Cooper)

There have been few instances of trouble at the games since 2013 and Mr Jones, a lifelong Wrexham fan, believes it is high time that both Cheshire Constabulary and North Wales Police bring an end to the restrictions.

"The game kicks off at 3pm on a Saturday so that shows that there is at least some movement towards the normalisation of the game," said Mr Jones, who refuses to travel to watch the derby while restrictions remain in place.

"I hope that it will be the case as there is absolutely no need for it and the fans of both sides have shown that over the past four seasons.

"Wrexham hosted Tranmere not long ago and that was a big crowd and they were able to police that without the use of the bubble. The same has happened with Chester when they have faced Tranmere.

(Photo: Ian Cooper)

"The fans are fed up and you can see that by how few people are going to it. It's really hurt the derby.

"I had a meeting with David Keane (Cheshire PCC) recently around this whole situation and we are both keen to see this brought to an end and a return to normality next season."

The 'bubble match' measures – introduced by the North Wales and Cheshire police forces, in conjunction with both clubs – are viewed by the authorities as successful, but are seen as unnecessarily heavy-handed by fans.

Should Saturday pass off peacefully, then Mr Jones believes there can be no valid reason for the restrictions to remain in place.

"Look, we need to get rid of this," said Mr Jones, who said that the help of Clifford Stott, a professor in social psychology at Keele University, had been sought in a bid to strengthen their argument.

"If we have a peaceful Saturday then there is no way that the bubble match can continue. There would be no reason at all.

"I get that it costs more to police this game if the bubble match restrictions aren't in place, but I'm afraid civil liberty doesn't come cheap."

The Chronicle is awaiting a response from both Cheshire Police and Cheshire PCC David Keane over the issue of bubble matches.