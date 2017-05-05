Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's no getting away from it. The second half of the season was one to forget for Chester FC.

But, with the dust beginning to settle on what truly was a campaign of extremes, there were positives.

From a team point of view, they most definitely came before Christmas, when the Blues belied their budget and battled it out with the teams at the top of the Vanarama National League.

But throughout the season there were impressive individual performances and, in an effort to end on something of a high, that's the topic for this week's fans' jury; the last before we get set to do it all over again in August.

So, without further ado, we asked...

Who is your Chester FC player of the year?

And here's what our panel of Blues supporters had to say...

Danny McNally

"It’s between four players for me: James Alabi, Ryan Astles, Tom Shaw and Sam Hughes, with an honourable mention to Alex Lynch, too.

"Alabi has impressed me. I always believed he would become a key player for us - and he most certainly has. He will be a huge loss if he does go. His 17 goals have been crucial for us this season, especially with Kane Richards off the boil and James Akintunde spending the majority of the season injured.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

"Astles... what can I say? A brick wall. The guy is a beast and isn't afraid to go in for a challenge; just the fight you need in any team. The wheels may have fallen off recently, for the team as a whole, but there is no doubting Ryan is a key player and someone the club needed to pin down to a new contract.

"Shaw is a real leader and the physical figure we need in midfield. Tom is always the one chasing down a loose ball and I have nothing but admiration for the midfielder, especially with his recent comments about his two-and-a-half-hour journey just to train. Tom has been at the club a while now, in comparison to others, and for me is captain material. The guy is extremely passionate about our club; hand him the captain's armband, Macca.

"Last but most certainly not least is my winner, Sam Hughes. What a season he has had. From a spell out on loan down the leagues at Witton, to a commanding first-team defender bossing most attackers that come his way. I can only wish Sam good luck at wherever he ends up this summer. It will not be Chester for sure, and he deserves a big move after an unbelievable season in our defence. All the best in the future Sam. You're one of our own."

Adam Cain

"This season has witnessed some good performances from members of a squad that has lacked any real depth. Although the team has looked devoid of any real attacking threat and cohesion, Tom Shaw has stood out as a midfielder who posed a real attacking threat and has arguably been Chester's most consistent performer.

"Having recaptured the form that prompted his acquisition from Alfreton, his creativity and work rate in the centre of midfield has stood out, particularly alongside other midfield options, who have looked lightweight and unable to have an impact in a league that has a number of highly talented central midfielders. Shaw demonstrated his character with a number of committed performances toward the end of the season and will surely be a key figure in next season's starting line-up.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

"Alex Lynch has stood out as a goalkeeper with a very bright future and it is imperative that Jon McCarthy ensures he will be at the club for the next few years. Lynch has been very commanding and, although he has made some mistakes, his distribution and decision making has improved throughout the course of the season and he has clearly benefited from an extended run in the side and working on a regular basis with fellow North Walian Dave Felgate.

"Jon Hunt always demonstrated a real calmness on the ball and an ability to effect games in a way in which not many other players were able to, and his consistency throughout the season was a real plus point. He, along with Sam Hughes, who was of course excellent for the Blues, will be a real miss next season. Evan Horwood demonstrated his ability in patches last season in what was an injury curtailed campaign and the hope must be he can stay fit on a regular basis next season to replace Hunt."

Andy Davies

"Sam Hughes isn't being tracked by a host of higher division clubs for no reason, and for me he has definitely been our player of the season. We know he's a versatile player, having covered in numerous positions, but it's when he's deployed at the heart of the defence where he really comes to life and is able to shine.

"For a young lad he's particularly strong, so has been able to handle the physicality of this league in his stride. He also reads the game well and has kept on improving in that regard. There's been games where we've had to dig in and we've seen him always pop up in the right place at the right time. He is only going to keep improving and the aspects of his game that still require some fine tuning will come. He has a very bright future ahead of him and I wish him all the very best.

(Photo: Ben Taylor Photography)

"Elsewhere I think the likes of Ryan Astles and Tom Shaw have been consistent performers and have been reliable throughout the season. Regarding Shaw, I think his improvement this season has been due to being given a bit more freedom; throughout his career he's always been one to get forward from midfield.

"James Alabi has stepped up from the promise he was showing this time last year to lead the line well and I've also been impressed with Alex Lynch since his arrival."

Ian Saxby

"Player of the season has got to be Sam Hughes; he has been immense and looks a class apart from the others. For someone so young, he plays with a lot of maturity and is physically so strong. Even when played out of position for much of the season he looked really comfortable and is obviously destined for greater things. It has been an absolute privilege to see him play and I'm sure all Chester fans will wish him well.

"I thought Tom Shaw had a great season and looks a real leader on the match. He played this season with a lot more physicality than previously; his distribution has improved and looks a natural leader. His performance away at Tranmere was sublime and he really led by example. He seemed to feed off the atmosphere the Chester fans created and clearly loved every minute of it.

"Ryan Astles has been a rock in defence and is a real fans' favourite. It's a shame that the decline in the team's fortunes this year has overshadowed the brilliant run of clean sheets before Christmas. Ryan probably isn't the most mobile player in the National League, but he's a good, honest stopper with a sweet left foot.

"Alex Lynch has also had a good season and looks a real find. If we can keep hold of him and David Felgate continues to help with his development, he will be a tremendous asset to the club. James Alabi led the line well and scored some good goals. He's very much the unfinished article and was often stymied by a lack of decent service, but nobody could fault his efforts. Matty Waters looks a good player; it's just rather unfortunate that he broke into the team just as it started its slow, steady decline. I'd like to see more of him next season, hopefully in a team that likes to pass the ball through midfield a bit more.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

"As for the rest of the team, I wouldn't want to criticise individuals in such a public forum. Most did their best and we were really unlucky with injuries to key players. I would like to see a fit Craig Mahon here next season as he links play well with the strikers, something that has been missing the past few months.

"To be honest, I'm just glad the season finished on Saturday, giving everyone associated with the club the chance to have a break from football and recharge their batteries. I'm sure in a couple of weeks' time I'll be down the ground, full of optimism, to renew our season tickets. COYB."