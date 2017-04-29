Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By the time next season comes around it will be nine months since Chester FC last won a home match.

Any hopes of Chester bringing an end to their woeful home form was ended as they rounded off the season with a miserable 2-0 home defeat to mid-table Boreham Wood as boos met the final whistle. It was nowhere near good enough.

The Blues were all but safe coming in to the game but the home fans were once again short changed as the away side cantered to the simplest and most routine of victories thanks goals from Kenny Davis and Angelo Balanta.

Jon McCarthy made two changes from the team who were thumped 5-2 at Sutton United seven days previous with Luke George and Lucas Dawson making way for Johnny Hunt and Liam Davies.

There was a sombre atmosphere at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium in the build up to kick off and the first half did little to raise the spirits.

The opening 45 minutes offered little in the way of quality from either side with the game a midfield tussle for the most part.

Angelo Balanta went close on six minutes when his curled effort from 20 yards flew well wide while Davies wasted a good chance on 11 minutes when he could only fire at Grant Smith from a tight angle after a fine ball from Elliott Durrell.

Femi Ilesanmi nodded a Bruno Andrade free kick well wide on 25 minutes before Balanta saw a weak effort from 12 yards bobble gratefully into the arms of Alex Lynch five miutes later.

Having been lacklustre for 30 minutes the Blues offered up a brief bright spell shortly after a flowing move ended with Durrell’s clipped ball being lashed over from an angle by Hunt at the back post.

Durrell then curled over a 20 yard free kick after Davies been felled after a mazy run from the left.

But Chester, winless in 2017 at home, would suffer an all too familiar feeling on the stroke of half time.

Seconds after the board for added time was held aloft by the fourth official a hashed clearance from Ryan Astles fell into the path of Davis whose low effort took a wicked deflection to take it past Lynch and into the back of the net.

The Blues needed to come out of the traps early in the second half, but they didn’t.

Chester were shapeless and lacking in fight and guile and Boreham Wood will likely not have had a more comfortable afternoon all season.

The Blues failed to threaten and were wasteful in possession and lacking any conviciton on the ball, much to the anger of the home faithful.

Tom Shaw rasped over a 25 yard effort for the home side but any hope of a fightback was short lived as the away side doubled their advantage on the hour mark.

Balanta raced clear on the right hand side and had enough time to compose himself to fire past Lynch from 18 yards, sparking a chorus of boos from sections of the home congregation.

It was pipe and slippers stuff from Luke Garrard’s men as they repelled Chester with ease and the had chances to further their advantage with Balanta and the dangerous Morgan Ferrier both wasting good chances when well placed.

Chester didn’t deserve anything from the game but plenty of soul searching must be done in the close season after what has been a horrible second half of the season.

MATCH FILE

Chester: Lynch, Hunt, Astles, Vassell, Hughes, Durrell (Waters 48), Shaw (Dawson 61), Lloyd, Davies (Joyce 61), Alabi, Akintunde. Subs: Roberts, Marsh.

Bookings:

Goals:

Boreham Wood: Smith, Nunn, Paine, Stephens, Shakes, Davis, Andrade (Morgan 81), Ferrier (Sach 86), Ilesanmi, Balanta, Devera (Reason 72). Subs: Hitchcock, Keita.

Bookings:

Goals: Davis 45, Balanta 60.

Attendance: 2,013.

Referee: Simon Barrow.

Star man: Sam Hughes.