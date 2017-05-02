Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Johnny Hunt has revealed his disappointment at leaving Chester FC .

The 26-year-old left back was released by the Blues yesterday after two seasons with the club, joining Elliott Durrell, Kane Richards, Blaine Hudson, Ross Killock and Kieran Evans in exiting the Deva Stadium.

The former Wrexham and Cambridge United man was one of the big surprises of those to be released and the Liverpudlian took to Twitter to thank fans and express his disappointment after stating he was committed to another campaign with the club.

Hunt wrote: “Would like to thank everyone who has supported me the last two years at Chester.

“Disappointing way to leave the club as I was offered a new contract in January and told it was in the post and I was fully committed to signing as I was enjoying my football.

“These things happen in football but I enjoyed my time there and met some good people. All the best to the club for the future.”

The six departures have been followed up by changes to the backroom team with Tom Shaw taking on the role of player/assistant manager while Chris Iwelumo has been offered a role as strikers coach.