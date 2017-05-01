Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC defender Sam Hughes has emerged as a target for both Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday.

The 19-year-old is out of contract this summer and is expected to leave the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium via a tribunal following a fine season with Chester that saw him establish himself as a first teamer and become the youngest captain in the club's history.

Wolves, Swansea City, Burnley, Fulham and Crystal Palace have all been linked with the Wirral-born Hughes, and now Derby and Sheffield Wednesday have joined the race according to reports in the Daily Mail.

Chester rejected a bid in the region of £80,000 for Hughes in January from Barnsley and are hoping for something closer to £150,000 if it goes to a tribunal.

Hughes, who won two gongs at the end of season awards, was almost the subject of a bid from Swansea on deadline day in January but the Swans were unable to conclude other business quickly enough and held off on a move.