Ryan Astles has penned a new one-year deal at Chester FC .

The 22-year-old central defender has been a big presence at the back for the Blues since joining from Northwich Victoria in January 2016 and he has agreed to extend his stay at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

The Wirral-born defender was an ever present for Chester in the Vanarama National League last season making 46 appearances and netting three times, including a memorable strike in the 90th minute to secure a 2-2 draw at Tranmere Rovers.

Astles has made a total of 69 appearances for the Blues and follows newly appointed player/assistant manager Tom Shaw in pledging his future to the club for the next season as manager Jon McCarthy looks to reshape his squad.

Elliott Durrell, Johnny Hunt, Kane Richards, Blaine Hudson, Kieran Evans and Ross Killock were all told their futures lie away from the club yesterday and will not be offered new contracts.

The youth team trio of defender James Jones, midfielder Tom Crawford and forward Nathan Brown have all signed professional terms with the club for next season.