He admits he is having to ‘beg, steal or borrow’ and ‘duck, bob and weave ’.

But that has not stopped Chester FC manager Marcus Bignot from trying to improve the squad he has inherited.

Bignot has so far managed to bring in five new signings: striker Offrande Zanzala and goalkeeper Ryan Crump , right-back Reece Hall-Johnson , and left-back Jordan Gough and forward Jordan Archer .

And it would appear the extra competition, plus the extra's day training that was introduced in the wake of the FA Cup loss at Kidderminster Harriers , is beginning to pay dividends.

Chester will go into tomorrow's match at Eastleigh on the back of their best back-to-back performances of the season.

But does the squad require further strengthening?

We asked our fans' jury members that very same very question - and their verdicts on the new boys.

Here's what they had to say...

Andy Davies

"I've been impressed with the signings. Marcus Bignot has done well to do the business he has so far and it's bringing some steady improvement.

"The two news signings in the full-back positions have been crucial. I think they've provided a bit more balance, stability and a threat going forwards with more involvement from those areas in our attacks.

(Image: Dale Miles)

"Considering our chronic lack of width in midfield, I think these two were vital signings as they both like to get forward. Gough set two goals up against Barrow and Hall-Johnson finished one off, so you can see the impact.

"Meanwhile, Jordan Archer looks a really good prospect. He couldn't possibly have made a more encouraging start the other week with a goal, and his pace and power will cause anyone a problem.

"The areas we still look light in are wide midfield and cover at centre-back. Perhaps there are a few who can stand in at centre-back but probably aren't ideal options you would be particularly comfortable with.

"Young James Jones is waiting in the wings and looks a good prospect but needs more experience. Ideally, like a few others at the moment, I think a short loan spell somewhere would be the best option for him.

"Wide midfield looks the priority, though. We need a winger who can stretch teams. It's a shame that Craig Mahon is struggling with injuries again as we're short without him. He's one of the very few players who can carry the ball forward behind the strikers and make things happen."

Alex Bullions

"I'm very impressed with the new signings so far. I said when Bignot was appointed that he could attract some important names to the club, and he has done that with these new additions.

"Reece Hall-Johnson is a big addition to the squad at full-back, with Andy Halls not impressing in the role thus far. However, this has allowed Halls to prove himself at defensive midfield, with a respectable shift put in away at Maidstone.

"RHJ has been impressive so far, even getting on the scoresheet at home to Barrow. It's just a shame it's only a loan deal.

"Another loan deal that's been good for the club is that of Offrande Zanzala who, similarly to Hall-Johnson, shows passion and fight for the badge on his chest.

"As for the permanent deals, the deal for Jordan Archer is an absolute massive coup for the club and only ups my confidence in Bignot. Jordan Gough is another valuable addition and means we finally have the defensive cover that we cried out for at the beginning of the season.

"Unless Zanzala can do a job out on the wing, that's the obvious gap that needs filling. Craig Mahon is one of, if not the most, valuable assets that the club possess, but his injuries mean we don't have the quality on the wing that we need long-term and hopefully Bignot can provide that very soon."