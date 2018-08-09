Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gary Stopforth believes playing with Chester FC central midfield partner Gary Roberts is a ‘pleasure’ as the Blues target another three points on the road this weekend against Blyth Spartans.

The 31-year-old former Stockport County and Salford City man joined the Blues on a one-year deal over the summer.

And with Blues joint-managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson adopting a three-man central defence with wing backs, partnering Stopforth in the first two games of the National League North campaign in the engine room has been Blacon-born Roberts.

Experienced midfielder Roberts, a former England youth international, was one of the few players retained from last season’s squad which suffered relegation from the National League and it is not the first time Stopforth has crossed paths with the ex-Crewe Alexandra trainee.

Following Monday night’s win over Curzon Ashton at the Tameside Stadium, Stopforth told Chester FC TV: “He’s a good lad, Gary. He’s a character like myself, I’d say.

“We actually used to play each other when I was at Blackburn and he was at Crewe years ago, so I recognised him.

“He’s a top quality player, an experienced player, he’s played at a really good level with a lot of league experience. It’s just a pleasure to play with him, to be honest.

(Image: Chas Sumner)

“It’s about the same distance from me to Blyth as it is from me to Chester, so I’d class it as another home game really, go up, take a few fans and get another three points.”

The Blues have begun life well in the National League North and currently sit third in the table after two games played, which had included a goalless draw on the opening day against Spennymoor Town and a 3-0 victory over Curzon Ashton.

Stopforth was thankful the Blues were able to hit the back of the net in their most recent clash and believes all teams are capable of taking points off one another, pointing to the good start Curzon had last Saturday with a win away at Darlington.

“I thought the boys stuck to their task. We looked organised, well drilled and they just didn’t look like scoring and obviously if you get a clean sheet you’ve got every chance of winning the game and thankfully we got some goals tonight, unlike Saturday,” said Stopforth.

“Goals help games and to score when we did, to get that cushion and to go in at half-time obviously helped us with confidence and how we settled down.

“They got a good result on Saturday against Darlington but I think that’s this league, teams can pick up points against anyone, so you need to get that consistency and we just look solid.”