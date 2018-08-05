Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The National League North season began yesterday with a couple of big scorelines up and down the division.

Chester FC started life in English football’s sixth tier with a goalless draw against Spennymoor Town at home, a side who came eighth in the league last campaign.

It was a keenly contested opening day affair and both sides could have sneaked the three points as they got their seasons up and running, but the spoils were ultimately shared.

But though they were no goals at the Swansway Chester Stadium yesterday, there were plenty in other games eleswhere in the league, so here’s a round-up of the action.

Stockport County may have lost star striker Jason Oswell – who had been a transfer target for the Blues in the past – to League Two side Morecambe , but they showed little signs of struggling to find the back of the net after thrashing local rivals FC United of Manchester 5-1 at Edgeley Park.

The Hatters took the lead inside 12 minutes through Frank Mulhern, before doubling their advantage just before the half-hour mark through Matty Warburton, the latter adding his second just before the break as Jim Gannon’s side went in 3-0 up.

FC United reduced the deficit with 20 minutes left through Kurt Willoughby’s deflected effort to give the away side hope.

But County guaranteed the three points late on when former Chester midfielder Paul Turnbull struck from the edge of the box, before Kallum Mantack added a fifth before the game ended as the Hatters took the top spot in the league.

Alfreton Town and Kidderminster Harriers shared the spoils after a six goal thriller.

The Harriers took the lead through Dan Bradley, but Tom Platt levelled around 10 minutes later for the Reds, before Tom Denton handed the home side the advantage just before the break.

But Kidderminster fought back and were level within moments of the restart when former Chester forward Kane Richards stabbed home.

They retook the lead with more than 20 minutes to go through Joe Ironside, but Alfreton came back once more and rescued a point late on through Bobby Johnson’s penalty.

The honours were also shared between Altrincham and Leamington which ended 2-2 at Moss Lane.

Leamington took the lead just before the half-hour mark through Jack Edwards, but the Robins rallied and Jordan Hulme levelled within a minute of the restart.

But the away side were back in front moments later thanks to a volley from Callum Gittings, but Hulme added his second not long after to ensure the spoils were shared.

Former Blues boss Marcus Bignot expeirenced a loss on his first competitive game in charge of Guiseley with Russ O’Neill after their side succumbed to a 1-0 defeat on the road against Boston United, as Andre Johnson came off the bench to net what proved to be the winner with fewer than 15 minutes remaining.

It was a 1-0 scoreline too at the Horsfall Stadium as Ben McKenna’s free-kick on his debut found the top corner and was enough for Bradford Park Avenue to beat Brackley Town.

Just the one goal also decided Chorley against York City as Adam Blakeman’s first half strike proved to be all that separated the two sides.

Former Blues defender Ryan Astles tasted defeat on his competitive debut for Southport as the Sandgrounders suffered a 1-0 loss on their travels against AFC Telford United.

Amari Morgan-Smith’s second half strike proved to be the difference at the New Bucks Head.

The Blues have a quick turnaround and take on Curzon Ashton tomorrow at the Tameside Stadium.

And they got their campaign off to a winning start on their travels against Darlington.

Simon Ainge had given the Quakers an early lead, but the away side hit back through Mason Fawns’ cross which eventually went in despite Jonny Maddison’s attempts to stop it, while Connor Hughes netted what proved to be the winner after the break by nodding in Paul Marshall’s delivery.

And former Blues striker Harry White has had a good start to life as a Hereford FC player after scoring the opener in their 3-0 victory at home to Blyth Spartans.

Mike McGrath doubled their lead before the break, while Eliot Richards netted a third with around 15 minutes remaining.

Ashton United’s clash against Nuneaton Borough ended goalless.