A clinical and professional performance brought Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley their first three points as Chester FC managers as their side claimed a thoroughly deserved 3-0 success at Curzon Ashton.

First half strikes from Simon Grand and Anthony Dudley were added to after the break by a John Pritchard effort as the Blues picked up their first win of the National League North season at the Tameside Stadium, sending them top of the league, well, for 24 hours anyway.

And it was a performance that had the bedrock of a solid defensive performance, midfield industry and clinical finishing that earned this victory, a performance that will likely have sent the 500 or so Chester fans who made the trip back down the M56 with a smile on their faces.

Chester bosses Johnson and Morley named an unchanged side from the one that drew 0-0 at home to Spennymoor Town on Saturday, with injury ruling out Scott Burton and George Green while Matty Hughes served a the second of a two-game ban from last season while Deane Smalley was again forced to sit out owing to an as yet unresolved administration issue.

Curzon Ashton started their season with three points at the weekend, claiming a surprise 2-1 win at one of the pre-season favourites for a tilt at the play-offs, Darlington.

And there were some familiar faces in attendance in the stands, with former Chester managers Neil Young, Jon McCarthy and Marcus Bignot all casting a watchful eye over proceedings.

On a bowling green of a pitch in Tameside it was the Blues who had the first sniff of goal when Dominic Smalley found room on the edge of the box, shifting the ball from right to left before curling a low effort through a sea of bodies before Cameron Mason got down well to smother the danger.

But Chester were let off the hook on 10 minutes when a long ball from the back by Cameron McJannet caught the Blues defence flat footed and Chris Sharpe raced clear but, under pressure from Grand, he thumped his effort past the post and out to safety when he should really have made the net bulge.

Chester came close to breaking the deadlock on 23 minutes when a Shaun Tuton cross wasn't cleared properly by the Nash defence and Gary Stopforth saw his effort saved well by Mason, turning it behind for a corner.

And from that corner Chester had the lead when John Pritchard's ball found the head of Grand who nodded home from close range to register his and Chester's first goal of the National League North campaign.

The visitors, for who Gary Roberts had a superb first half and displayed his range of passing, started to see a bit more of the ball after taking the lead but the energetic hosts were a constant threat, although guilty of often overplaying.

But it was Chester who would strike next when a delightful ball over the top from Roberts set Dudley on his way, with the loanee driving forward before sending an well-struck angled effort with his right foot past the despairing Mason to make it 2-0.

Curzon Ashton looked for a route back before the break and Grant Shenton was called into action on 42 minutes when he turned behind a Joe Guest effort from just inside the box before, at the other end, Mason did well to watch a Stopforth strike from 18 yards and gather the danger.

But it was a feeling that had become alien to Blues fans these past 18 months or so as they lead the game with a two-goal cushion at the break.

Half time: Curzon Ashton 0 Chester 2

The second half took near 15 minutes to get going but the first effort of the second half brought with it the third goal of the game - and it fell to Chester.

Dudley did superbly to chase down what seemed a lost cause, keeping it in touch before Roberts recycled the ball out to Smalley whose back post cross found Pritchard whose left footed effort took a deflection before finding the back of the net to give the Blues a three-goal lead and put them well and truly in the driving seat.

The game started to become stretched with the home side attempting to salvage something, and Shenton was quick off his line to beat Nash substitute Oliver Crankshaw to the ball after he had been sent clean through.

At the other end Mason managed to keep the ball away from Dudley with his feet as he attempted to latch onto a cross from Pritchard down the left.

Roberts tried to add the gloss to his performance from 30 yards with 12 minutes remaining but his free kick curled well over Mason's crossbar while Joe Guest shot over from 20 yards at the other end.

Curzon sub Tyrrell McKenzie rasped an effort just wide as time ticked on but Chester saw the game out in relative comfort to bag a satisfactory three points.

Match facts

Curzon Ashton: Mason, Morton, McJannet, Hunt, Shaw, Rowney, Guest, Marshall (Crankshaw 65), Sharpe (Brooke 65), Fawns (McKenzie 76), Hughes. Subs not used: Baillie, Ali.

Bookings: McJannet.

Goals: None.

Chester: Shenton, Grand, Livesey, Howson, Pritchard, Dom Smalley (Thomson 81), Roberts, Stopforth, Mooney (Brown 72), Tuton (Mahon 68), Dudley. Subs: Moran, Downes.

Bookings: Mooney, Dudley.

Goals: Grand 23, Dudley 37, Pritchard 59.

Attendance: 977.

Star man: Gary Roberts.

Referee: David McNamara.