Chester FC bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley have made central midfielder Gary Stopforth their eighth signing of the summer.

The 31-year old Central midfielder Stopforth, 31, is no stranger to Johnson and Morley having played for the duo at both Ramsbottom United and Salford City before making a switch to National League North side Stockport County in 2016.

The all-action midfielder, who began his career as a junior at Burnley and then Blackburn Rovers before taking in spells at Clitheroe, Kendal Town, AFC Fylde and a stint in the USA, finished the season at Evo-Stik Northern Premier League side Colne where he played 11 times towards the end of the campaign and arrives at the Blues on a one-year deal.

Stopforth's arrival continues what has turned into a busy summer of recruitment for Johnson and Morley following their appointment as managers at the Swansway Chester Stadium last month.

Salford City midfielder Scott Burton arrived on last Tuesday while centre back Jon Moran and versatile full-back/midfielder John Pritchard put pen to paper a day before having been at Forest Green Rovers and Ashton United respectively.

Also joining the Blues this summer is Dominic Smalley, Grant Shenton, Matty Hughes and Steve Howson as Johnson and Morley look to revamp the Blues ready for the rigours of the National League North next season.