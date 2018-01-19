Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Shaw has brought an end to his two-and-a-half year stay at Chester FC.

The 31-year-old has departed the Swansway Chester Stadium to make a shock move to lower-league Tamworth.

Shaw, who joined the Blues in the summer of 2015 from Alfreton Town and brought up 100 appearances for the club last month, has penned an 18-month deal with the National League North side.

The midfielder started this season as assistant manager to Jon McCarthy but reverted back to a player following McCarthy's sacking and the arrival of Marcus Bignot as boss in September.

Shaw had been placed in caretaker charge of Chester for three games prior to Bignot's appointment, drawing once and losing twice.

Shaw was a key member of Bignot's squad and made his final appearance for the Blues in the 1-0 FA Trophy loss at East Thurrock United last Saturday.

The fan favourite's contract was up at the end of the season and he had been travelling from his Nottingham home to training.

(Image: Terry Marland)

And, with Chester looking to make savings, an approach from Tamworth boss - and former Wrexham manager - Andy Morrell has been accepted.

Shaw made a total of 106 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals.

Blues chief executive Mark Maguire, speaking to chesterfc.com, said: "It has been a pleasure to work with Tom over the last 18 months.

"His commitment, drive and enthusiasm for the club, not to mention the respect in which he is held by everyone associated with Chester FC, is a credit to him and his family.

"His willingness to step into the breach earlier this season was the first taste he will have of what I have no doubt will be a long and successful career. I'd like to thank him personally and professionally for all he has done."

Shaw has subsequently penned an open letter to Blues supporters through the club's website.

It reads: "Firstly I'd like to say a massive thank you to everyone at Chester FC.

"Theres a hell of a lot of people to thank and I've called them all individually. The club has been absolutely terrific with me, but also my family as well; especially when my daughter was the mascot. I've met some great friends and great people at this football club.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"The manager spoke to me on Tuesday and said that Tamworth had approached him. The manager was very fair and gave me the opportunity to speak to them. He was completely understanding of my situation, with me being full-time at Nottingham Trent as head of football.

"Marcus gave me the chance to speak to them and, being honest, the contract I was offered was perfect for me; I simply couldn't turn it down. It gives me security.

"I wanted to be here until the end of the season. In an ideal world that would have been nice, to help keep Chester in the National League, but as a father and husband there's a bigger picture now for me.

"It's not so much a footballing decision, this is about my family and security.

"All I can say is that this has been the most enjoyable period of my entire career. I've had a lot of clubs but this is like a second home to me. It's with a heavy heart I make this decision.

"I really enjoyed playing - and coaching - under Jon McCarthy and also under Marcus Bignot.

"Marcus is someone who is going to give it everything to steer this club to safety. You are in good hands.

"All the best, Tom."