Tom Shaw has been named player/assistant manager at Chester FC for the 2017/18 Vanarama National League.

As part of a review of operations at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium following a disappointing second half of the season that saw Chester finish the campaign just two points above the drop zone, Shaw will assume the role of number two to manager Jon McCarthy.

Chris Iwelumo, who took over as assistant to McCarthy following Ian Sharps’ departure to Walsall in November, has been offered the chance to remain with the coaching staff and is considering an offer to coach the Blues strikers, a role he would assume alongside his existing media commitments.

Goalkeeping coach and former Chester City favourite David Felgate, a Uefa A licenced coach, will have an increased role with the Blues from next season.

Thirty-year-old Shaw, who has also extended his playing contract with the club for another season, has been coaching at the Derby County academy over the past season and is held in high regard in coaching circles.

Shaw arrived at Chester from Alfreton Town in the summer of 2015 and was named Football Writers Player of the Season at the Blues’ end-of-season awards ceremony.

The reshuffle behind the scenes comes a day after Chester announced that six first-team players would be leaving the club at the end of their contracts this week.

Elliott Durrell, Johnny Hunt, Blaine Hudson, Kane Richards, Ross Killock and Kieran Evans have all be told their futures lie away from the Deva Stadium.