Chester FC have named Marcus Bignot as the club's new manager.
The Birmingham-born 43-year-old takes over from the sacked Jon McCarthy.
Bignot beat off a host of other bosses to land the job - including Chester City legend Graham Barrow, Richard Money and Ronnie Moore.
The ex-Solihull Moors, Grimsby Town and Birmingham City Ladies manager was voted by Blues fans as their choice for the position in a poll conducted by The Chronicle .
Before moving into management Bignot, a right-back, had an extensive playing career with the likes of Telford United, Crewe Alexandra and QPR.
