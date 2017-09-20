Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have named Marcus Bignot as the club's new manager.

The Birmingham-born 43-year-old takes over from the sacked Jon McCarthy.

Bignot beat off a host of other bosses to land the job - including Chester City legend Graham Barrow, Richard Money and Ronnie Moore.

The ex-Solihull Moors, Grimsby Town and Birmingham City Ladies manager was voted by Blues fans as their choice for the position in a poll conducted by The Chronicle .

Before moving into management Bignot, a right-back, had an extensive playing career with the likes of Telford United, Crewe Alexandra and QPR.

