Player, assistant manager, caretaker manager... Tom Shaw has done the lot in his third season with Chester FC.

And the popular midfielder is now a proud member of the Blues' 100 club to boot.

Shaw made his 100th appearance in a Chester shirt in Saturday's FA Trophy win over AFC Fylde.

And, having recovered from injury, and having put his burgeoning coaching career on hold, he is determined to make many more.

Midlands-based Shaw: "I'm delighted and my family are really pleased.

"I didn't think I'd ever do it at a club. I've always got to 80 or 90 appearances and then moved on.

"So to get to 100 at such a big club and such a great club is something I'll remember and be proud of.

"Hopefully there's plenty more to come. I love it here. I have a long journey every morning to get here but the people around the club, and the way the club is run, makes it a great place to come and play your football.

"The matchdays are fantastic, home and away the atmosphere is great, and Saturdays make all the travelling and the commitment worthwhile."

No-one could ever question Shaw's commitment to the cause.

(Image: Terry Marland)

He put his boots to one side to become Jon McCarthy's right-hand man in the summer.

He then took over the reins on a temporary basis after McCarthy paid the price for a long run of poor results.

But Shaw is now fully focused on playing again after the appointment of Marcus Bignot.

That will be music to the supporters' ears.

Shaw, however, had to overcome a difficult first season at the Deva before establishing himself as a firm fans' favourite.

He said: "It was tough but sometimes you've just got to drag it out.

"I tried my best in my first season but I came back for the second thinking that I owed the club a little bit and that I owed the manager some performances.

"In times like that you've just got to knuckle down, put the effort in, and hopefully you will come out the other side with good reviews and reports.

"It was a tough first season for me, and for the club at the time, but I'm pleased people seem to have enjoyed my performances over the last year or so."

(Image: Terry Marland)

Shaw also impressed with the way he guided the club during the weeks between McCarthy's departure and Bignot's arrival.

So what's left for him to do with the Blues?

"I might help Jimmy (Soul, kitman) stir the beans at training," laughs Shaw.

"It's been an interesting season for me, I've learned a hell of a lot, but my priority now is giving the club all that I've got as a player, and try and help us get out of a sticky situation."

Chester remain three points adrift of safety going into this Saturday's trip to FC Halifax Town (3pm).

But they will head to the Shay buoyed by the penalty shoot-out success over Fylde, which came on the back of a vital league victory over Solihull Moors.

Shaw said: "It was a really pleased dressing room (on Saturday) and a very happy manager.

"It's good to get two victories on the bounce. We showed a bit of character in extra-time to see it through and win with five very good penalties.

"Hopefully it gives us a big boost going into some important games."