Chester FC Academy graduate Tom Crawford has signed for League Two side Notts County for an undisclosed fee.

Crawford, 19 today, had been offered fresh terms to stay with the Blues, who will be playing in the National League North next season, but has opted to make the switch to Meadow Lane to link up with Kevin Nolan's Magpies, beaten in the League Two play-off semi finals earlier this month.

While a miserable campaign on the whole for Chester, Crawford, from Blacon, had been one of the standout performers for the side during the second half of the campaign and made 17 appearances, scoring in the final National League game of the season, a 2-1 win at Barrow.

Crawford, who had loan spells with both Leek Town and Runcorn Town during the season, saw his form with Chester rewarded with a call up to the England C squad where he made an appearance from the substitutes bench in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Ireland in Dublin.

Academy head coach Calum McIntyre said: "It is terrific for Tom to have been given the opportunity to progress into the English Football League and is a testament to his quality and performances during his time with Chester FC.

"He is an immensely talented lad who really has seized the opportunity to showcase his talent upon breaking into the first team this season. To have seen a local lad come through the youth team and pull on the shirt for the first team has been immense and all the Academy staff are immensely proud of him. He has been a terrific ambassador for the Youth section at this club.

"There’ll be a time for me to have my say on the lad who truly is a fantastic young man with all the talent in the world but for now I am simply delighted for him and his family."