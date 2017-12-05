Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool FC rising star Ben Woodburn has been voted the BBC Wales Young Sportsman of the Year.

It is the 18-year-old from Tattenhall's reward for a year to remember for his country.

Woodburn scored a stunning winner just 261 seconds after coming on for his international debut in a crucial 1-0 victory over Austria in Cardiff.

At 17 years and 322 days, that made the striker Wales' second youngest goalscorer after Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale.

Woodburn then stepped off the bench to inspire a 2-0 triumph in Moldova before he was named the FAW Young Player of the Year .

Results of the BBC vote were revealed at the Wales Sport Awards in Newport where BBC Cymru Wales and Sport Wales celebrated Welsh sporting success.

Woodburn, who signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool in October, was unable to attend the Newport event.

Instead the former Tattenhall Primary and Bishop Heber High student was handed the award by his club manager, Jurgen Klopp, at Liverpool's Melwood training base.

Klopp said: "It's a big, big pleasure for me to give you this award for the Young Sportsman of the Year. Well deserved my friend.

"You probably know him a little bit better than I do but I spend a lot of time around him, so good choice."

Woodburn said: "I'd like to say thank you for everybody who voted, it's been a great year for Wales. I'm sorry I can't be there, but enjoy your night."

Klopp then added, smiling: "And a good year for Liverpool as well... he's young!"

Woodburn is also in the running for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2017 award along with fellow Chester teenager Sophie Ecclestone.