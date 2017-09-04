Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool FC starlet Ben Woodburn has hailed his wonderful winner on his Wales debut as a 'dream come true'.

The 17-year-old from Tattenhall scored within 261 seconds of his arrival in Saturday night's crucial World Cup qualifying clash with Austria in Cardiff.

Woodburn's stunning strike earned Wales a 1-0 win which bolstered their hopes of qualifying for a World Cup finals for the first time in 60 years.

(Image: David Davies/PA Wire)

And the ex-Bishop Heber High School student, who will now hope to play a part in Tuesday's trip to Moldova, said: "It was just a dream come true.

"The manager said to me before I went on to enjoy myself and help the team as best as I could and hopefully I did that.

"That was what was running through my mind when I came on.

"The ball came out of the air and I took it down and tried to get it out my feet as quick as I could and then luckily when I hit it it went in.

"I do like to do a few shots at the end of training so thankfully it paid off.

"I was just happy to get the three points and now we go to Moldova and hopefully carry on."

(Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Woodburn became the second youngest player to score for Wales when he found the bottom corner from 22 yards after 74 minutes at the Cardiff City Stadium.

He was quickly embraced in celebration by the man who holds the record, Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale, as Chris Coleman's side revived their hopes of making it to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Woodburn was handed his first senior call-up by Wales boss Coleman in March after a record-breaking first season with Liverpool.

The striker became the third youngest player to represent the Anfield giants when he came off the bench in their 2-0 Premier League win at home to Sunderland on November 26.

And three days later he became the youngest goalscorer in Liverpool's history when he netted in a 2-0 EFL Cup quarter-final victory over Leeds United at Anfield, breaking the record set by another Chester footballer, Michael Owen.

Woodburn, who turns 18 next month, has now made nine appearances for the Reds.

(Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

And, reflecting on his senior bow with Wales, he added: "It has been a good experience.

"The manager and the players have been great with me, they have treated me just like one of them, it has been easy to bond with everybody.

"Obviously it is nerve-racking coming in to any squad but the players really welcomed me and helped me to feel at home."