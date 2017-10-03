Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ben Woodburn's year to remember has continued after he was honoured at the Football Association of Wales Awards.

And there was also a major award for former Chester player and manager Ian Rush at the ceremony at Hensol Castle at the Vale Resort.

Woodburn, from Tattenhall, was crowned FAW Young Player of the Year in recognition of the huge progress has made over the past 12 months.

The 17-year-old attacker was handed his first senior call-up by Wales in March after a record-breaking first season with Liverpool.

But he had to wait until last month to make his debut for Chris Coleman's side.

And what a debut it proved to be as the ex-Bishop Heber High School student scored the winner in a vital 1-0 home victory over Austria just 261 seconds after coming on as a substitute.

(Image: David Davies/PA Wire)

Woodburn became the second youngest player to score for Wales when he found the bottom corner from 22 yards after 74 minutes at the Cardiff City Stadium.

And three days later he produced more magic from the bench as he created Hal Robson-Kanu's opener in a 2-0 triumph in Moldova.

The Woodburn-inspired wins have left Wales second in their World Cup qualifying group.

(Image: PA Wire)

They travel to Georgia on Friday before hosting the Republic of Ireland on Monday in their final Group D games.

And Woodburn, who turns 18 on October 15, is set to play a big role in the crucial clashes given that Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale has been ruled out by injury.

Wales are looking to reach a World Cup finals for the first time since 1958.

Rush, meanwhile, was presented with the Special Award in recognition of his services to Welsh football.

The former Liverpool striker from Flint, who started his career at Chester and went on to manage the club, remains his country's record goalscorer having netted 28 times in 73 appearances for Wales between 1980 and 1996.

Rush is currently the elite performance director for the Welsh Football Trust.