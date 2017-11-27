Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Chester teenagers are in the running for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2017.

Liverpool and Wales footballer Ben Woodburn and Lancashire and England women's cricketer Sophie Ecclestone have been named on a 10-strong shortlist for the coveted prize.

The top three contenders for the award will be announced on Blue Peter on Thursday, December 7.

The overall winner will then be presented with the trophy during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year show, broadcast on BBC One and staged at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, on Sunday, December 17.

(Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Woodburn, 18, from Tattenhall, made his big breakthrough in 2016 when he became the youngest goalscorer in Liverpool's history aged 17 and 45 days.

But this year the former Tattenhall Primary and Bishop Heber High student has also been making a name for himself on the international stage.

Woodburn scored a stunning winner just 261 seconds after coming on for his international debut in a crucial 1-0 victory over Austria in Cardiff.

At 17 yards and 322 days, that made the striker Wales' second youngest goalscorer after Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale.

Woodburn then stepped off the bench to inspire a 2-0 triumph in Moldova before he was named the FAW Young Player of the Year .

Ecclestone, 18, from Helsby, has just helped England draw their Women's Ashes series in Australia .

The former Helsby Hillside Primary and Helsby High student was the only change to the England squad that won the World Cup in the summer.

But, after sitting out of the first two One Day Internationals, Ecclestone emerged a key member of the side.

The left-arm spinner took nine wickets across the multi-format series including team-best figures of 3-107 on her Test debut.

It is the second year running that Ecclestone, who also plays for local senior men's team, Alvanley, has made the final 10 for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year.

(Image: Jason O'Brien/Getty Images)

The 2016 prize was won by Rio Paralympics swimming gold medalist Ellie Robinson. Other previous winners include Jenson Button, Tom Daley, Wayne Rooney and Andy Murray.

The other eight athletes on the 10-strong shortlist for the 2017 award are: wheelchair racer Kare Adenegan, who won three medals at the World Para-athletics Championships; FIFA Under-17 World Cup winning England footballers Rhian Brewster and Phil Foden; 2015 winner Ellie Downie, who became the first British gymnast to win all-around gold at a major international event with victory at the European Championships; Ieuan James, who claimed gold medals at both the junior and U23 world and European canoe championships; Para-skier Millie Knight, who won gold at the World Para-alpine Skiing Championships; rugby union rising star Marcus Smith; and Jess Stretton, the Paralympic champion who secured two gold medals at the World Para-archery Championships.