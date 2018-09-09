Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bernard Morley believes Dan Mooney's performance in the win over Bradford (Park Avenue) is the reason why he and Anthony Johnson brought the winger to Chester FC and threw down the gauntlet to the Fleetwood Town loanee to build on it.

The 19-year-old joined the Blues on loan from the League One side over the summer and is due to stay at the Swansway Chester Stadium until January, though there is the option of extending Mooney's stay until the end of the season.

The winger got his first goals for the Blues yesterday in the 5-3 win over Bradford (Park Avenue), equalising with a close range finish after collecting Anthony Dudley's low cross.

Mooney's second handed the Blues back the lead with just over 15 minutes of normal time remaining by racing onto Craig Mahon's ball before curling a superb left-footed effort into the bottom corner.

Blues joint-boss Morley feels Mooney's second strike shows what he is capable of and has challenged the winger to replicate what he produced.

“Throughout the game, I think he had five or six really good chances. The one that counted came off," said Morley.

"At that point, it was a great time to score, and we were just about to bring him off, I don’t know if you’ve seen a sub warming up and we were just about to make that change.

"It’s a great goal and he’s got it in his locker. That’s the reason he’s playing in our team. He’s got to build on that.

"He’s got to get himself in areas of the pitch where he feels like he can convert the chances that he’s had today. He’s got himself two goals, so it’s a massive platform."

Another player to draw the joint-manager's praise was another one of the goalscorers, Mahon, who Morley felt continued in the same vein he showed in last week's 1-1 draw against Guiseley.

"I thought Mahony was outstanding last week and he’s sort of started where he left off last week," said Morley.

"He seems to do it for 60 minutes. He’s not had many games. There’s still four or five out there that have only had their second start of the season.

"But he was very good today and probably disappointed to come off.

"But we say that to our players: give us 60 to 70 minutes, as much as you can do, run through brick walls for 70 minutes and then we’ll bring the subs on."

A player who Chester fans got their first glimpse of yesterday was winger Luke Jordan.

The 19-year-old joined the Blues on Friday from Morley and Johnson's former club Ramsbottom United, having come through the ranks at League Two side Morecambe.

Morley feels the youngster, who came on with 10 minutes to go, has the potential to 'frighten defenders to death' in the National League North and that it was not an easy task to secure his signature.

Morley said: “We’ve seen something in Luke Jordan over the last couple of weeks and last season as well. It was never going to be easy to get him here.

"Financially it’s difficult to keep bringing players in when you’re at the limit of our budget, but he’s trusted me and Jonno to bring him in.

"We’ve told him if he impresses, we’ll try out best to get him a deal. With performances and impacts like that, it’s something that’s in him.

"We’ve got to get the kid nailed down, he’s 19-years-old. He’s had a taste of first team football at Morecambe, and you could see his pace and how direct he is. He’ll frighten defenders to death."