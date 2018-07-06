Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley have made their ninth signing of the summer at Chester FC with the addition of winger Dan Mooney on loan from League One side Fleetwood Town.

The 19-year-old left sided player spent time last season on loan at both Evo-Stik West Division side Bamber Bridge and National League North side Chorley, where he came to the attention of the Blues bosses.

Capped four times at under-19 level for Wales, Mooney adds some balance to the Chester side and adds another left footer to the squad, something that Johnson and Morley had been keen to address.

He arrives on loan, initially until January, with the option of extending for the remainder of the season.

"He gives us that balance and another left footer in the side as we only had John Pritchard before that," said Blues' joint-boss Morley.

"We watched him play for Fleetwood against Southport earlier this week and he really impressed and we had a chat with Joey Barton (Fleetwood manager) and got something sorted.

"He's someone we have kept an eye on and we watched him play in the play-off final. He will bring us that width, pace and balance and is another good addition for us and one that we are really happy with.

"It is initially until January but we can extend that to the end of the season if it all goes to plan."

He will join the Blues for the entirety of the 2018/19 National League North season and could make his Blues bow in this weekend's pre-season opener at home to Liverpool (3pm).

Mooney joins Grant Shenton, Steve Howson, Matty Hughes, Dominic Smalley, Scott Burton, John Pritchard, Jon Moran and Gary Stopforth in joining Johnson and Morley's Blues revolution this summer.

The management duo cast their eyes over some trialist hopefuls and youth players on Wednesday night as they look to add further pieces to their Blues jigsaw.