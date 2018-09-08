Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anthony Dudley and Dan Mooney bagged braces and Craig Mahon grabbed one as Chester FC bagged three precious points with a 5-3 success over Bradford (Park Avenue) in what was a hugely entertaining encounter.

The Blues were excellent in the final third, although their defensive frailties were evident and will no doubt cause some concern for bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley, but after a tough month to get a win on their first home game for over a month was a huge boost.

Ben McKenna, Oli Johnson and Jake Beesley netted for the visitors to level things up at 3-3 heading into the final 15 minutes, but Chester came through late on to seal the victory.

The Blues were playing their first game at the Swansway Chester Stadium for 35 days after water damage last month to critical parts of the stadium's infrastructure forced the club into the postponement of four home games.

That, allied with an 8-1 humbling at Blyth Spartans on August 11, made for a challenging opening month for Blues bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley. But a 1-1 draw at Guiseley last weekend gave them a platform on which to build coming into a clash with a Bradford side who were sitting in third place in the National League North prior to kick off.

Johnson and Morley named an unchanged side from the one that drew at Nethermoor with Scott Burton declared fit play. But there were two new faces on the bench with striker Deane Smalley's registration from the Welsh FA finally received and new addition, winger Luke Jordan, featuring among the substitutes following his arrival earlier in the week from Ramsbottom United.

In the Bradford side there were a couple of players with family connections to the Blues, with striker Jake Beesley's father Paul having been player/assistant manager to Graham Barrow during the 2000/2001 season while Shane Killock's brother, Ross, had two spells with the Blues in recent seasons.

Torrential rain throughout the morning and early afternoon had made for a slick surface at the Deva and Chester endured the worst possible start three minutes in.

Oli Johnson broke beyond Dominic Smalley down the left flank and crossed low into the box where McKenna was on hand to sidefoot home unmarked to hand the visitors an early lead.

McKenna then turned provider for Johnson a minute later when he whipped in a cross that was headed just wide before Chester turned the game on it's head with a six-minute spell.

A Simon Grand throw down the right found Dudley whose low cross along the six-yard box evaded everyone bar Mooney who managed to turn it past Steve Drench, with the ball trickling over the line on six minutes.

Two minutes later Chester almost had the lead when a corner was headed away as far as Craig Mahon who sent a beautifully struck volley fizzing towards goal only for Drench to beat it away for a corner.

But the Blues would have the advantage on 12 minutes after executing a fine move back to front.

Steve Howson opted to find his man when bringing the ball out rather than play a long ball forward and that set Mahon his way, with the ball eventually worked out to Grand who whipped in a delightful cross to the back post where Dudley was on hand to nod home.

Chester had their tails up for a spell and Mooney almost added another after being played in thanks to a fine pass from Burton, but the winger's low left-footed strike in a crowded box was saved low by the Bradford keeper.

Matty Hughes then sent a low, left-footed 20-yarder goalwards with Drench saving once again. But a third goal would soon arrive for the Blues.

Irish winger Mahon had been superb in the opening half and a constant menace to the Bradford backline, and he was rewarded for his efforts on 33 minutes.

Mahon picked up the ball 25 yards out and ran at his marker, nutmegging his man to break into the box before crashing an effort at Drench with the ball finding its way into the back of the net.

But two minutes later Chester were let off the hook in a big way.

Dominic Smalley played a woeful back pass that was cut out by Beesley who squared past an onrushing Grant Shenton to find Johnson who ballooned over with the goal at his mercy.

Mooney wasted a free kick on the edge of the box before Bradford levelled thanks to some more suspect defending from a home side who were excellent going forward but looking all at sea defensively.

And there defensive frailties were punished two minutes before the break when Beesley flicked on a long ball to send the Blues defence into a spin, with Johnson racing to chase down the ball, cross low for Beesley who, with Shenton sent sprawling, managing to sidefoot into an empty net under pressure from Gary Stopforth.

It was a hugely frustrating end to what had been a very positive half for the Blues, attacking wise anyway.

HALF TIME: CHESTER 3 BRADFORD (PARK AVENUE) 2

Chester came under some early pressure but wasted a glorious opportunity when Dudley dispossessed McKenna and raced forward, sending Mooney free down the right. But his low cross with Hughes lurking at the back post couldn't find him and the chance went begging.

But the home side hadn't started the second half at all well and it seemed only a matter of time before Bradford would level.

And on 52 minutes the leveller came when a corner from the right was flicked on and pushed into the danger area by a hesitant Shenton, with Johnson on hand to bundle home from close range.

Chester were struggling tremendously at the back, with simple long balls over the top causing all kinds of problems for the back line.

But Hughes came close to restoring Chester's lead before the hour mark when Dudley found him on the edge of the box, with the striker cutting back and curling an effort that cannoned back off the bar, with the hosts unable to capitalise from the rebound.

Bradford's Nicky Clee saw a 25-yard free kick saved before Drench denied Dudley at the other, smothering his low 18-yarder.

Shenton pushed a dangerous Johnson cross away while Mooney, Dudley and a Grand header all went close for Chester as they pushed to try and wrestle back the lead.

And they were back in front on 74 minutes when the superb Mahon intercepted a pass on the halfway line before racing forward and setting Mooney free, with the winger curling a superb left-footed effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the box to bag his second and Chester's fourth.

Mahon and Mooney were both afforded standing ovations for their part in proceedings as they both were both withdrawn on 80 minutes, replaced by debutants Deane Smalley and Jordan.

Jordan impressed in his cameo with his quick feet he won the Blues a penalty as the clocked ticked over into added time, bundled over in the box by Gianluca Havern.

That allowed the excellent Dudley to step up and slam home from the spot to all but seal the three points for Chester.

And the final five minutes of added time passed with little drama as the Blues sealed a much-needed victory.

The defensive frailties were worrying but Chester were excellent going forward and, on the balance of it, more than deserved the success against one of the divisions early pace setters.

MATCH FACTS

Chester: Shenton, Dom Smalley, Grand, Burton, Moran, Howson, Mooney (Deane Smalley 80), Stopforth, Dudley, Hughes (Pritchard 75), Mahon (Jordan 80). Subs not used. Thomson, Noble.

Bookings: Moran.

Goals: Mooney 6 & 74, Dudley 12 & 90, Mahon 33.

Bradford (Park Avenue): Drench, Ross, Lowe, Wroe, Killock, Havern, McKenna (Knight 72), Branson, Beesley, Johnson, Clee (Spencer 62). Subs not used: Bosell, Dawson, Nowakowski.

Bookings:

Goals: McKenna 3, Beesley 43, Johnson 52.

Attendance: 1,693.

Referee: Aaron Jackson.

Star man: Craig Mahon.