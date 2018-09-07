Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have bolstered their ranks ahead of tomorrow's clash with Bradford (Park Avenue) by signing young winger Luke Jordan.

The 19-year-old has joined the Blues from Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson's former club Ramsbottom United.

Jordan only signed for the Rams over the summer after being released by League Two side Morecambe.

He played seven times for Jim Bentley's side and also spent time on loan at Kendal Town.

Jordan came up against the Blues in a pre-season friendly earlier this summer as John Pritchard's penalty handed Morley and Johnson their first win as joint-bosses at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

The winger has gone straight into contention to play a part in tomorrow's clash against Bradford (Park Avenue) , the first game the Blues will have played at home since the opening day goalless draw against Spennymoor Town.

Speaking to ChesterFC.com regarding the new acquisition, Johnson said: “Luke is someone that Bernard and I have watched twice now – along with Neil Hart also seeing him – and he’s impressed us all on each occasion.

“At 19 years of age he fits the profile of player we’re looking to recruit, he played seven times for Morecambe in EFL last season and when his contract expired he was brave enough to drop down the leagues to start his career again.

“He’s a very, very quick and direct winger who will offer us something totally different to any of our other wide players.”