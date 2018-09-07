Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC confirmed news yesterday all Blues fans will have wanted to hear – that there will indeed be football this weekend in the city.

Since the opening day draw against Spennymoor Town at the beginning of August, the Blues have been on the road to the likes of Curzon Ashton, Blyth Spartans, AFC Telford United and Guiseley.

But tomorrow’s game against Bradford (Park Avenue) has been more than a month in the making after flood damage was caused to the Swansway Chester Stadium during a torrential downpour .

The damage caused to the club’s PA and CCTV systems and the time taken to repair it led to the postponements of games against Kidderminster Harriers – twice – FC United of Manchester, and Hereford.

Without the use of both systems, the club were unable to host home games due to not holding a valid safety certificate.

But it was confirmed yesterday afternoon that the Safety Advisory Group has restored the club’s safety certificate , meaning tomorrow’s game against the Yorkshire side who are sitting third in the National League North can go ahead as planned.

Had the game not taken place in Chester, there instead was the potential for the game to be held at Macclesfield Town’s Moss Rose stadium .

The Blues have now discussed in great detail the work which has taken place at the Swansway Chester Stadium over the past few weeks to bring it up to the required standard.

Work undergone to the club’s PA system has involved installing more than 100 speakers and two miles worth of cabling, replacing the the original equipment which was installed more than 25 years ago.

The CCTV system at the Swansway Chester Stadium has also been re-wired, with Samsung digital equipment now in place which can capture HD images and a digital recorder.

Ceiling tiles and carpets damaged by the water have been replaced and redecoration of the affected areas is due to take place in the comings weeks.

The Blues have also placed on record their thanks to the National League North sides they were due to play over the past month, as well as those at the club, insurers and suppliers of the new equipment, and the fans for their patience during the period.

A club statement said: “Restoring the Stadium to full working order has been a job larger than anyone connected with the Club could have imagined when faced with the flooding damage a month ago.

“However, we would like to thank our fans, and those from opposition clubs, for their patience in resolving these issues which unfortunately caused the postponement of several games.

“Without the significant work carried out by those at the Club then the staging of this game would not have been possible and the Club would formally like to put on record its thanks and recognition for their hard work.

“We would like to personally thank Glenn Weatherall from Aspray for liaising with insurers and suppliers, Jackson Fire for their electrical work and CCTV system installation and Buy Clever stuff for the new PA system.

“The turnstile counting system was impacted by the damage to the control room. However having been tested since the restoration of power it is in full working order and was an essential aspect of our ground grading assessment.

“Similarly the Fire Detection System also went down but given the restoration of power this to has now been restored to full working order.

“Given the complete re-wiring undertaken as part of the installation process, a full testing procedure has been undertaken for new installations and an Electrical Test Certificate has been issued.

“In addition to Aspreys, Jackson Fire and Buy Clever Stuff, Chester Football Club would like to place on record our appreciation to the wider football community for their support.

“We want to thank Kidderminister Harriers, FC United of Manchester, Hereford FC and Bradford Park Avenue for their co-operation and also Macclesfield Town who supported us immensely with a potential alternative venue had this been required for the Bradford (Park Avenue) game.

“Without doubt it is in times of adversity clubs pull together to support each other and these clubs have been a credit to the National League, EFL and their supporters.

“Finally, as a Club we would like to thank the fans for their patience and ask that you turn up in your numbers for the coming games to support Bern, Jonno and the lads.

“The damage not only caused challenges in resolving infrastructure problems, but also in cashflow from missed matchday revenues – not forgetting the footballing challenge of playing consecutive away games.

“As such, your support is essential at this time so please get yourself down to the Swansway Chester Stadium and Back The Blues!”