Chester FC will play their first home game for over a month this weekend after their clash with Bradford (Park Avenue) was given the go-ahead.

After the damage caused by the water ingress at the Swansway Chester Stadium on Sunday, August 12, the Blues have been forced into four postponements and have only played twice - both away from home - since then.

Tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to critical parts of the stadium's infrastructure and the electrics had to dry out before work could even begin.

New CCTV and PA systems, vital to the club's ability to host home games, have since been installed as well as over two miles of new wiring around the main stand.

The National League had given Chester extra time to get a safety certificate in place, with the Safety Advisory Group visiting the stadium this afternoon to inspect the work.

And they have been satisfied with what has been done and the Blues will be hosting Bradford this weekend at the Swansway Chester Stadium after League ratification was received.

The club had made contingency plans in the event of the work not being completed in time or a safety certificate being refused, with Macclesfield Town's Moss Rose discussed as a possible venue.

But there will be no need for further disruption and after a month away from their home ground, Chester will finally return on Saturday afternoon.