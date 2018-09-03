Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC could be forced to play this weekend's scheduled home clash with Bradford (Park Avenue) at a neutral ground after being frustrated in their attempts at finding a suitable resolution.

For the past two weeks work has been underway at the Swansway Chester Stadium to repair the damage caused by the water ingress at the ground nearly a month ago.

A new PA system, new CCTV system and two miles of wiring around stadium have been installed, with workmen working until midnight and over the weekend to try and complete the work in time.

It is anticipated that the work will be completed by Thursday this week at the latest, but with assessment needed and a safety certificate required following sign off to host games, the National League are not prepared to play the waiting game with the Blues.

The League had requested that the Blues make contingency plans for the game should there be any issues, with Macclesfield Town's Moss Rose home, where Chester spent two seasons in exile between 1990 and 1992, believed to be a front runner with positive discussions held between the two clubs.

But the Chronicle understands that the Blues have been frustrated in their efforts to reverse the game to Bradford's Horsfall Stadium this weekend, something that both clubs had agreed to and had presented to the league as an option. Chester are due to play Bradford away in February and had hoped, given the backing for the move received by their opponents, to have a simple switch of date.

Instead it appears as if the Blues could be forced by the League to play this weekend's home game at the neutral venue, with the club deprived of a home game and a financial hit as a result of the decision, and supporters forced to make a lengthy journey for a home fixture.

Provided the safety certificate is granted in a timely fashion, which is expected, Chester will be at home to FC United of Manchester on Tuesday (7.45pm) for their first game at the stadium for a month.