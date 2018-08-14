Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Harrington-Wright insists there is nothing that could be done to avoid postponing tonight's Chester FC home clash with Kidderminster Harriers after water damage wreaked havoc at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

A torrential downpour on Sunday night saw Blues staff arrive at the stadium on Monday morning to be met with an electrical outage, sodden carpets and severe water damage to the control room, PA room and mains electrical board.

And with the club unable to even think about clearing up and getting the power back on in critical areas of the ground until insurers have a assessed the damage and the water has dried, the Kidderminster game this evening has been postponed and Saturday's home encounter with FC United of Manchester cast in some doubt too.

The Chronicle had a walk around the affected areas of the stadium and spoke to Chester chairman Harrington-Wright on the extent of the damage and what happens next.

"There is absolutely nothing we can do about it," said Harrington-Wright.

"When I got that phone call yesterday my heart just sank. Some of the stuff out there on social media, 'it's all a conspiracy and Chester have done this and Chester have done that'. You've had a walk around yourself now and you can see that there is no way anybody, even with a big kettle can do that kind of damage. It's horrendous, it really is bad."

The main reason for the postponement is the damage to the mains board at the stadium which means that CCTV and the PA system does not work. Without these two things functioning then there is no safety certificate in place.

Harrington-Wright added: "It is the life blood for the club on a match day. The CCTV has to work, the PA system has to work otherwise you don't have your safety certificate. There is nothing we can do about that and that equipment is not easy to replace if it needs replacing and it's not easy to repair if it needs repairing.

"On top of that it is the damage that has been done to the internal wiring. There is water inside the distribution board that controls all that area, so we have got no power up in that part of the building. That wiring and that distribution board are 25 years old, plus. They were put in when the stadium was built. They can't be repaired, they have got to be replaced.

"It is not a domestic insulation. It is not something that you can do it half an hour, it is a good couple of days work once it's dried out. It's sopping wet up there so that has got to be ripped out, dried out and then the work can start. We're not talking a five-minute job here."

The work that needs to be done also casts doubt over Saturday's scheduled home game with FC United of Manchester.

(Image: Terry Marland)

There is the possibility of switching the game but that would require league approval and FC United would also have to be able to accommodate. As yet there have been no discussions with either and Chester are working towards trying to get Saturday's game on as planned if they can, although a decision will me made following further inspection and an emergency board meeting this evening.

"I've no idea is the honest answer," said Harrington-Wright on whether Saturday was in doubt.

"I've been walking around with the insurance assessor, they are dealing with the insurance company. They have got to get their cleaning company in and we will have a better idea later today or tomorrow with where we stand on that one.

"We've got to have conversations as a board so we have got an emergency board meeting tonight. If needs be we will have to approach the league and the teams we have to play, FC United particularly.

"We've not spoken to them about it (switching the game to FC United this weekend) because this literally happened yesterday. It is not something we can put right or give a straight answer. That's not us being evasive, I'm not an electrician and we had them out as soon as we could yesterday to check the systems. We now need the insurance company to say 'right, this is what's got to happen.' Once we have got that we can see about swapping fixtures round."

And when asked if the club was cursed, Harrington-Wright joked: "It's not cursed it's just interesting and it makes the life of a chairman or anybody associated with the football club varied.

"There is nothing you can do, it's weather, it's happened, it's horrendous. We have got a great team here of volunteers and called on some of our good business contacts to get things underway.

"We have got to deal with it and it's just part and parcel of being involved with Chester Football Club. Just when you think things are starting to go well you get beaten 8-1, you get water pouring through the ceiling that wrecks your PA system, wrecks your control room. What else is there? Let's move on."