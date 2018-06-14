It's Thursday, June 14, and Chester is waking up to what is arguably the biggest day of the year for the city.

We're just hours away from The Queen and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's highly anticipated visit to Chester, where they will officially open the Storyhouse cultural centre.

Their trip to Cheshire, which also includes an official opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge, is the first official engagement involving just Her Majesty and her new granddaughter-in-law.

Huge crowds are expected in Chester city centre and a temporary traffic regulation is in place to prohibit all traffic from the majority of streets.

After the Queen and Duchess unveil the plaque at Storyhouse, they will attend a lunch at Chester Town Hall with local politicians and civic dignitaries.

We'll be bringing you live updates on the visit throughout the day