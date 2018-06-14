Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As the royal party arrived in Chester earlier today all eyes were on Meghan to see what she was wearing.

The Queen and the Duchess of Sussex arrived at Storyhouse by car just before 12pm.

Meghan, 36 stepped out of the car in an elegant cream Givenchy dress with caped shoulders. She accessorised the outfit with a black belt, black clutch bag, and black closed-toe heels, which are part of the royal rules Meghan must now follow, especially during occasions with the Queen.

Givenchy was also the designer of Meghan's wedding gown.

However, one rule Meghan did not adhere to was not the wearing of a hat, as Royal protocol dictates that, when out on official occasions, women must wear hats.

The Queen as always was impeccable turned out, she wore a lime green coat by Stuart Parvin and matching hat by Rachel Trevor Morgan and a black bag.

Today is Meghan's first official engagement without her husband, Prince Harry and her first alone with Queen Elizabeth. Meghan and the monarch arrived in Cheshire this morning to undertake a number of engagements, including opening the Mersey Gateway Bridge, the official opening of Storyhouse in Chester and attending a lunch at Chester Town Hall with the Lord and Lady Mayoress and other dignitaries.