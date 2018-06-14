Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Colin Edwards has been a self-confessed royalist sever since the Queen's coronation in 1953.

Over the decades he's followed Her Majesty to countless events - meeting her an astonishing 150 times or more - so it was only natural he would travel to Chester from his home in Ruthin, North Wales to see her open Storyhouse.

Days after coming back from London where he attended Trooping the Colour for the Queen's official birthday celebration, the 77-year-old is waiting patiently on Northgate Street for the royals to arrive, so he can give them some special presents.

To Her Majesty he will present a recent picture of she and the Duke of Edinburgh with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

And no doubt Meghan will be touched by the framed picture he will give to her - of her new husband Prince Harry aged 14 at Sandringham with his brother Prince William.

The poignant snap was taken on Christmas Day 1998, one year after the princes lost their mother Princess Diana.