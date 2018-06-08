Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's a great deal of excitement in the air for the Queen and Meghan Markle's visit to Chester next week.

It's the first time the Queen and Duchess of Sussex have attended an event together, and the pair will visit Storyhouse where Her Majesty will declare the cultural centre officially open.

Here we take a look at the many times Her Majesty, and other members of the Royal Family has visited our city dating back to the 1950s, and how Chester has welcomed her.

The first time she graced our city in 1951, her father King George VI was still on the throne but as he got older, Princess Elizabeth filled in for him on many visits and occasions - such as this one in Chester City Centre.

Just five years into her reign, in 1957, the young royal was in Chester to open the new County Hall, now the University of Chester's Riverside Campus.

She also visited the Chester Infirmary on City Walls Road, chatting to staff and patients on the wards during the same visit.

Nine years later in 1966, the Queen was back to enjoy a day at Chester Races where her love of horses shone out as she witnessed her horse Garter Lady go out for the Cheshire Oaks.

She also came to Mollington in November 1979 for a visit to Mollington Grange Cheese Farm where she observed the cheese making process.

By May 1984, Princess Diana, who at that time was arguably the most popular member of the Royal Family, was in the city to officially open the Countess of Chester Hospital, which was named in her honour.

She returned to the city four years later on May 18, 1988 when she visited Barnardo’s in Hoole, stopping also at St Luke’s Hospice in Northwich and to the Shell oil refinery and was back in Chester on April 11, 1989 to open the chimpanzee house at Chester Zoo. On the same day she paid visits to the Hospice of the Good Shepherd and to The Turning Point Charity in Hoole.

The Princess' last ever trip to Chester before her death was in November 1991 when she opened the hydrotherapy pool at Dee Banks School in Huntington.

Fast forward 13 years and most of the Royal Family descended on Chester for the wedding of Lady Tamara Grosvenor, the eldest daughter of The Duke of Westminster, and Edward van Cutsem at Chester Cathedral in November 2004.

Royal wedding guests included The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William and Prince Harry, who acted as ushers for the occasion.

Prince William has made a number of visits to Chester Racecourse to play polo over the years - he is pictured here at The Roodee in June 2011.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh made their first ever trip to Chester Zoo on May 17 2012 in her diamond jubilee year.

She enjoyed a 45-minute tour of the attraction and officially opened the new Diamond Jubilee Quarter, visited the rhino enclosure and took a trip on the Union Jack-clad monorail.

In 2014 it was Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall's turn to visit Chester - with the couple visiting a groundbreaking integrated early support centre in Lache, before enjoying a performance from Chester Mystery Plays at Chester Cathedral where they officially unveiled the Cathedral at Height attraction.

After a tour of the cathedral, Charles and Camilla went their separate ways, with the Prince of Wales going on to Airbus in Broughton and the Duchess visiting the Countess of Chester Hospital where she opened the Haygarth Building and Country Park.

It was for a sombre occasion that a number of Royals next visited Chester in November 2016. A special service was held at Chester Cathedral to celebrate the life of the Duke of Westminster , and the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were represented by the Prince of Wales.

Also in attendance were the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Eugenie of York, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Lady Rose Gilman, the Duke of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

Prince Edward visited the University of Chester in May 2015 for a tour of the Riverside Building as part of the university's 175th anniversary celebrations.

As this candid snap shows, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted at Chester Railway Station last November.

Accompanied by their young children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the family were by royal protection officers, missed their original train at 2.33pm so had to get on an ‘empty’ train to Crewe about 10 minutes later.

It isn’t known why the family were in the area but there was speculation on social media they may have been visiting Eaton Hall where the Grosvenors held their annual bonfire and fireworks display.

The Duchess of Cornwall was back in the city earlier this year to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Chester.

She was given the accolade in recognition of her commitment to promoting literacy and celebrating literature.