Three matches played, three draws and three points on the board.

Unbeaten, yes, but yet to win, either.

So, ahead of this Saturday's visit of Sutton United, when Chester FC will look to end their 12-game wait for a home win, we asked our fans' jury...

Are you happy with the Blues' start to the season?

And here's what they had to say.

Danny McNally

"It's been a solid start, but nothing more than that. Performances haven't quite been at the level for us to come away from games thinking, 'we should have won that'.

"I do feel that our first defeat or victory will define our start. If we lose on Saturday, it's three draws, one loss. We'll be still yet to win, and it'll be another loss at home. However, should we win against a strong Sutton side, things change; it's three draws, one win and we're still unbeaten. That would be a good start to the campaign.

"Only two goals conceded from our first three games, but only two goals scored. On paper I think we all saw a very strong attacking force and a thin defence. However, it's the defence which has impressed so far.

"If we can continue to be solid at the back, and if things can click up front, I believe we are onto a winner."

Andy Davies

"On the face of it I think three points from three games is a respectable enough return at this stage. We've played a couple of decent sides but we do need to turn these draws into wins. Our style of play and attitude heading into games makes me wonder when they’re going to come, though.

"The table isn't worth much at this stage of the season but it does highlight just how in-form our next two opponents are.

"Where we certainly should have done better in these opening few games is against Halifax, who I don't envisage will pull up any trees this season. It was a dull game that both sides just looked like they wanted a point out from. For us to have that attitude at home to what I perceive to be quite weak opposition is a bit of a concern.

"The players are carrying out Jon McCarthy's instructions well, they are clearly working hard and defending well, and we're still unbeaten. It’s the instructions I have an issue with. They are far too negative. I've seen us look just that bit more negative with each passing game, from a good 45 minutes against Fylde, to an overall poor one against Halifax and a complete backs-to-the-wall effort at fellow winless Hartlepool, who admittedly do look like that they'll climb the table in time.

"I was sitting on the coach on the way home Tuesday night/Wednesday morning after some sleep and was awoken to somebody mentioning McCarthy had been excitedly hailing it an 'outstanding point'. I knew it was a good point, I know where we are as a club, but I couldn't help roll my eyes upon hearing it.

"There's definitely positives, we do look strong at the back and difficult to break down, the work rate is excellent and James Akintunde has been a particular highlight. It was good to see us have somebody in the right place at the right time in front of goal for a change on Tuesday. He has a bright future."

Mark Worrall

"There is no doubt that the last-minute postponement of the Solihull game disrupted the manager's preparations, but with our first three games coming against three of the leagues newcomers, it's difficult to gauge the credibility of those draws so early in the season.

"The manager has already mentioned that he wants to make us difficult to beat, which is understandable.

"However, similar to Manchester United last season, this cautious approach means that we are somewhat limiting our attacking options, particularly at home where we are yet to win in 2017.

"Sutton United will be our toughest test yet, so it may give us a better indication of this team's capabilites."

Ian Saxby

"Results wise I am reasonably happy to see us draw all three games. When the fixtures came out I had hoped we would achieve four points from these games (draw with Fylde, win against Halifax and going down at Hartlepool), so on paper we're not doing too bad.

"From a 'glass half full' perspective it's clear we're pretty well organised, the players battle hard and we're tough to break down. To concede just two goals in 270 minutes of football shows we're defensively robust and clearly difficult to beat.

"However, these statistics tell only half the story. As a team we look good on paper, with four exciting and pacy forwards, a bit of quality in midfield and a solid back four. Unfortunately for us, the game is played on grass and since the opening 45 minutes against Fylde (which was excellent), the team has looked a bit timid and lacking in attacking ambition.

"I'm no expert but even I can see that we play too deep and with too little width going forward. I lost count the number of aimless long balls to the forwards we hit, with little or no end product.

"I know it's still early days and the team is 'bedding in', but we desperately need a good performance, and more importantly, three points. Success generates a winning mentality in players and becomes a habit, but conversely so does not winning, and this team desperately needs to break this cycle, especially at home.

"I'm still optimistic, I just hope Chester fans can show a bit of patience and get behind the lads. Come on you Blues!"