Chester FC have been left stunned after their planned National League opener at Solihull Moors was called off just 24 hours before kick off.

The Blues had been due to begin their campaign at Damson Park tomorrow afternoon but issues with Solihull's home stadium mean that the game has now been postponed.

A National League statement read: "Further to a decision of the home club's local safety authority, it has been necessary for the opening day fixture match between Solihull Moors and Chester to be postponed.

"The Solihull Safety Advisory Group, who oversee the licensing of the stadium, has clarified that spectators cannot be admitted to the ground until such time as required safety systems are in place.

"Arrangements are in hand to urgently deal with this matter, but it is felt the only appropriate decision available to The National League is to postpone the fixture and rearrange it for later in the season."

Chester fans who were due to travel to Solihull tomorrow will no doubt be disappointed and, in some cases, out of pocket.

Solihull boss Liam McDonald said: "Like everybody involved with both Solihull Moors and Chester, I am bitterly disappointed to have our season opener cancelled and share the frustration of all supporters.

"The club were only made aware of this issue by Solihull Council at 7.30pm last night before postponement was enforced on us earlier today and we’ve been asked by The National League not to elaborate on the statement that has been issued.

"After an impressive pre-season, we were all hoping to carry that positive momentum into the new campaign and we all hope this issue will be resolved in the very near future. Professionally, we now have to immediately look to Leyton Orient away on Tuesday night and our full focus is ensuring our delayed start to the season is a positive one.

"I now hope to see plenty of Moors supporters make that trip to London and back the lads against one of the title favourites. As you may have seen on the club’s website, I was due to do a Facebook Live Q&A with fans today. However, given circumstances we didn’t feel it was appropriate to continue but I look forward to hosting more across the course of the season."

We are awaiting further comment from Chester FC.