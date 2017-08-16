Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC manager Jon McCarthy labelled his side's 1-1 draw at Hartlepool United as an 'outstanding point'.

The Blues made a dream start to the Victoria Park clash after the recalled James Akintunde fired them into a first-minute lead.

But they came under heavy pressure thereafter with Hartlepool hitting the woodwork on three occasions before ex-Airbus UK Broughton striker Jake Cassidy equalised in the 71st minute.

Pools, now under the command of former Airbus boss Craig Harrison, and one of the favourites for promotion, pushed forward in search of the goal they needed to record their first win of the season.

But Chester saw out of the rest of the match to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign following the home draws with AFC Fylde and FC Halifax Town.

McCarthy, who was 'delighted' for the 191 travelling supporters, said: "I think everybody is aware of the difference in terms of resources.

"They've got good players, they've got a really strong squad, and they couldn't beat us, and nobody has been able to beat us yet in this division.

"They hit the crossbar a few times but we steadied things and cut them open quite a few times as well.

"It's an outstanding point for anybody to come to Hartlepool and get something so we're delighted.

"We're yet to be beaten, we've only conceded two goals in three games, and it was lot different (to the start of the season) last year. I was all about sorting that out and we've done that.

"The lads are frustrated and disappointed we haven't been able to hang on at the end but the work rate and the desire and the unity in the team... People want to play for this shirt, this badge, and these supporters."

Cassidy bundled over new Blues keeper Conor Mitchell to restore parity for a Pools side who were relegated from the Football League last season.

And, asked whether he felt Mitchell was impeded, McCarthy said: "Yes, we felt there was a foul in there.

"He's a goalkeeper who's done exceptionally well, he's saved a couple of the ones that hit the crossbar.

"We'll see it after but I'd rather focus on the positive stuff."

Chester host second-placed Sutton United on Saturday (3pm kick-off).